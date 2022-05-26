Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to hold activities for kids

Patsy Anne McCracken Hill, 87, died peacefully on May 25, 2022, in Milan, Missouri where she was a resident of Sullivan County Memorial Hospital’s long-term care wing. Patsy was born on October 8, 1934, to Lelia (Burk) and George F. McCracken in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton schools. During high school, Patsy served as the yearbook editor and the president of the Pep Squad. She loved school and learning and graduated from high school in 1952. She attended Trenton Junior College for one year while she worked and saved money so she could pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse. She earned a scholarship to Saint Luke’s School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from there in 1956.

