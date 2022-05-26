ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to hold activities for kids

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will hold activities for children and adults as part of...

Obituary & Services: Patsy Anne (McCracken) Hill

Patsy Anne McCracken Hill, 87, died peacefully on May 25, 2022, in Milan, Missouri where she was a resident of Sullivan County Memorial Hospital’s long-term care wing. Patsy was born on October 8, 1934, to Lelia (Burk) and George F. McCracken in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton schools. During high school, Patsy served as the yearbook editor and the president of the Pep Squad. She loved school and learning and graduated from high school in 1952. She attended Trenton Junior College for one year while she worked and saved money so she could pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse. She earned a scholarship to Saint Luke’s School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from there in 1956.
Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fire caused by lightning strike

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire north of Trenton Tuesday morning May 31 caused by a lightning strike. Firefighter Alex Lovell reports no flames or smoke were visible when the fire department arrived at 334 Northwest Eighth Avenue. There was moderate smoke in the attic and a large burn mark on the exterior of the house from the lightning strike.
Obituary & Services: Christopher Wesley Taylor

Christopher Wesley Taylor, 46 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born November 17, 1975, in Kirksville, Missouri to Wesley and Sara Taylor of Browning, Missouri. Chris spent the first part of his life in Wilton, Iowa before moving to Milan, Missouri in...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
Two from Brookfield injured in Saturday crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Brookfield residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon in Meadville. The driver of an SUV, 81-year old Bonnie Sebolt, and a passenger in the SUV, 81-year old Austin Seboldt, both were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The truck driver, 62-year old Ronald Funk of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, was not reported hurt.
Two from Wright City injured in UTV crash

The Highway Patrol reports two Wright City men sustained moderate injuries as the result of a utility terrain vehicle overturning in Linn County on Sunday night, May 29. The driver, 44-year-old Michael Latorre, and the passenger, 34-year-old Zachary Houska, were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. The UTV traveled...
Two from Hamilton ejected in UTV crash; one life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

Two Hamilton residents were injured as the result of being ejected from a utility terrain vehicle three miles southeast of Hamilton on Friday night, May 27th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver, 20-year-old Isaac Evans, sustained serious injuries and was taken by a medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The passenger, 18-year-old Chastin Bowen, received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center.
One dead, two others injured in utility terrain vehicle crash on private property

One person was killed and two others hurt Saturday evening in a UTV crash on private property in Carroll County. Fatally injured was a passenger, 35-year-old Keonna Fizer of Norborne who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transported to Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. Another passenger, 34-year...
Obituary & Services: Robert “Bob” Lewis Vaughn

Robert “Bob” Lewis Vaughn, age 75 of Lathrop, MO passed away May 28, 2022, at his home. Bob was born on November 2nd, 1946, the son of Charles Vaughn and Geraldine (Rhodes) Vaughn in Kansas City, Kansas. He grew up in Kansas City and was a 1965 graduate of North Kansas City High School. He married Diana Salisbury in 1969, they were married for 5 years and had 2 children. On December 10th, 1977, he was united in marriage with Roberta Ann (Fuller) Vaughn at Winnwood Methodist Church. Together, they made their home in Lathrop.
Freightliner crashes on Highway 36, becomes engulfed in fire

A 1996 Freightliner went off Highway 36 east of Cameron, and hit a guard rail and bridge railing, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The driver, 69-year-old Richard Taylor of Kansas City, Kansas was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The crash happened late Friday night two...
Kansas man ejected from vehicle during crash on Highway 116; two-year-old also injured

The Highway Patrol reports a Leavenworth, Kansas man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from the car he drove two miles east of Plattsburg on Sunday night, May 29. Emergency medical services took 24-year-old Warren Sullivan to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for his passenger, a two-year-old girl from Leavenworth, Kansas; however, she was also taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital.

