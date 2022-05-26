ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Take a Tour of Westside Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been to Westside Park yet? Located in northwest Atlanta, the city’s newest and largest green space features 2.5 miles of pedestrian-friendly trails; a beautiful playground with activities for kids and adults; large, open fields for picnics and playing; shaded...

Comments / 2

CBS 46

Exotic cars galore as Gumball 3000 takes over Atlanta on Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 22nd annual Gumball 3000 rally is making a pit stop here in Atlanta Tuesday, bringing with it celebrities, fun festivities, and amazing supercars. Starting at 4 p.m. on May 31, Atlantic Station will become the world’s most expensive car park, as drivers arrive in their mix of futuristic supercars and custom classic cars. Atlanta is one of a few stops on the six-day trek from Toronto to Miami.
secretatlanta.co

Find Inner-Peace At This Gorgeous Japanese Zen Garden Hidden In Buckhead

Escaping the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can sometimes feel like an impossible task. However, there’s one secret garden in Buckhead where you can completely forget where you are. Get transported to a Japanese-inspired paradise at this beloved Zen garden located at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Give...
thelocalpalate.com

Epicurean Atlanta: A Foodie’s Paradise

Epicurean Atlanta, located in the vibrant art hub of Midtown, is the city’s only food and wine centric hotel. The recently opened culinary-themed hotel, part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, is the second location of the Epicurean Hotel brand. Merging lifestyle with design and partnering with the legendary Bern’s Steak House in Tampa, Florida, the brand offers exceptional cuisine and a singularly unique experience.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thousands attend Atlanta Jazz Festival

ATLANTA — Families packed Piedmont Park to enjoy the smooth music at the Atlanta Jazz Festival. Many call this event the ‘unofficial’ official start to the concert summer series. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta is known for good entertainment and although...
CBS 46

20-year-old drowns at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 20-year-old was found dead after rescuers pulled his body from the waters of Margaritaville on Lake Lanier Sunday afternoon. Game wardens in the area used side-scan sonar to locate the man. His body was recovered by the Hall County Fire Department. It is unclear what...
thechampionnewspaper.com

May is Caribbean carnival season

The rhythmic beats of Caribbean music and the bright sunny colors of the islands will be on full display in late May when several Caribbean-themed carnivals and parades are planned in DeKalb County and surrounding communities. The Atlanta Carnival Bandleaders Council is behind several upcoming Caribbean carnival events. The council’s...
adventuresinatlanta.com

MIDNIGHT MARKET ATLANTA 2022

21+ Food Festival– Midnight Market to Pop-Up in Atlanta June 2022. Midnight Market is an All Night Happy Hour for Foodies who love to eat, drink, & dance! Originally from NYC, the 21+ food fest will be popping up at Atlantic Station for two nights- June 10 & June 11. Atlanta is the first stop of their national tour of experiential 21 and over food festivals. Midnight Market brings together the fun of a night out with the deliciousness of a food festival. It is more than just a typical street fair, it’s a foodie nightlife event complete with DJ entertainment, activities, and a cocktail bar. In celebration of the Atlanta debut there will also be a roller skating rink on-site along with a pop-up artisan market experience.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Six Flags Over Georgia reopens popular roller coaster

AUSTELL, Ga. — It’s back!. Six months after it closed, the Great American Scream Machine has reopened at Six Flags Over Georgia. The popular roller coaster closed in November 2021 for several upgrades. Updates included a new track, new wood throughout the ride, a renovated queue house and over 400 gallons of fresh paint. Six Flags envisions the changes will offer guests a smoother ride and better experience.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff ‘Buckhead Shore’ premiering next month

ATLANTA — Are you ready to head to the Buckhead shore?. MTV is expanding their “Shore” franchise with a new installation based around the metro Atlanta area. “Buckhead Shore” will “follow the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the ‘Beverly Hills of the South’ as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose.” The show is set to premiere on June 23.
fox5atlanta.com

7 killed in Memorial Day Weekend traffic, officials report

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported there were at least seven traffic deaths by Sunday afternoon on Memorial Day Weekend. In a six-hour span on Sunday afternoon, Georgia State Patrol reported one death near Dalton and one near Americus. Last year, 22 people died in crashes over...
northgeorgialiving.com

Gwinnett Hot Air Balloon Festival￼

The Gwinnett Hot Air Balloon Festival will be taking place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville this spring. This family-friendly event includes tethered hot air balloon rides for purchase, a DJ and live music, a Kids Zone, where little ones can enjoy rides and games including trains, bounce houses, rock walls, and a zip-line and, last but certainly not least, a Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser Show. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $20 and can be purchased here. exploregwinnett.org.
mommypoppins.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2022: Top Things to Do in Atlanta with Kids

Looking for the best things to do in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some family-friendly events and activities to add to your weekend list!. Most Atlanta students are singing, "School's Out For Summer" this weekend! That's our cue as parents to find fun ways to keep them busy and make some summer memories. If you haven't been to the Georgia Renaissance Festival yet, this is the last weekend to enjoy turkey "legges," the corkscrew slide, and jousters. It's also your last chance to hit Super Spring Saturdays at Washington Farms in Bogart —kids go crazy for the jumping pad, slides, petting zoo, paintball, and ziplines. Families can honor the men and women who died in service to our country at Stone Mountain Park's Memorial Day tribute —each weekend night, visitors watch the laser light spectacular followed by a special patriotic fireworks show. Military personnel (active, veterans, and retired) receive a free attractions pass May 27-30, while immediate family members save over 40 percent.
wrbl.com

LaGrange businessman to open new venture in former coffee shop

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Philip Abbott is a local businessman in LaGrange and he has expanded his business into a new venture, Cafe Brulee and Dessert Bar that is set to open on June 7, 2022. Abbott is known for his other businesses, Local Groundz and the office spaces available for rent a few doors down from Cafe Brulee.
Comments / 0

