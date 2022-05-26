Take a Tour of Westside Park

Looking for the best things to do in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some family-friendly events and activities to add to your weekend list!. Most Atlanta students are singing, "School's Out For Summer" this weekend! That's our cue as parents to find fun ways to keep them busy and make some summer memories. If you haven't been to the Georgia Renaissance Festival yet, this is the last weekend to enjoy turkey "legges," the corkscrew slide, and jousters. It's also your last chance to hit Super Spring Saturdays at Washington Farms in Bogart —kids go crazy for the jumping pad, slides, petting zoo, paintball, and ziplines. Families can honor the men and women who died in service to our country at Stone Mountain Park's Memorial Day tribute —each weekend night, visitors watch the laser light spectacular followed by a special patriotic fireworks show. Military personnel (active, veterans, and retired) receive a free attractions pass May 27-30, while immediate family members save over 40 percent.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO