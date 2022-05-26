ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia catfish record broken for second time in 2022

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – That was fast! Just seven weeks after Cody Carver broke to record for West Virginia’s heaviest catfish ever caught , it has been broken again.

On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. He was fishing from a boat on the lower section (R.C. Byrd Pool) of the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant using cut shad as bait.

Common carp caught in Summersville beats 1988 state record

Price’s record fish was 50.7 inches long and weighed a whopping 67.22 pounds. The trophy catfish eclipsed the weight record of 61.28 pounds from seven weeks before.

Price’s record catch was measured by WVDNR Hatchery Manager Ryan Bosserman.

Charilyn Tuck
4d ago

My Mom had an article she saved from a long time ago about the train derailment in Gauley River. There was a load of expensive wine on one of the cars so they sent down a diving team to retrieve the wine. The team went down then came up not long after and REFUSED to go back down because they saw fish along the bottom about half the size of the train cars! I'm assuming probably catfish but I'm sure there were some huge musky swimming around at that time, too. I'd love to find that article! It's over 50 years old (before I was even born)

