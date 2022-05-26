Bollinger Shipyards Delivers Cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
4 days ago
LOCKPORT, La. — Bollinger Shipyards announced that it has delivered the USCGC Douglas Denman to the U.S. Coast Guard in Key West, Fla. The Louisiana-based shipbuilder said this is the 175th vessel it has delivered to the Coast Guard over a 35-year period and the 49th fast response cutter delivered under...
A wingtip view from Matt Stettner’s 1963 Beechcraft P35 Bonanza. [Courtesy: Summerland Key Cove Airport]. Anyone who knows real estate knows that location is key. Those who call Summerland Key Cove Airport (FD51) in the lower Florida Keys home are intimately familiar with this time-tested realty concept. The site’s...
Police snipers were called to the scene of a water rescue in Florida to protect divers from alligators. The Florida Highway Patrol reports a minivan was traveling on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade on Friday when the driver lost control on an exit ramp, overturned and drove into a retention pond.
WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up above South Florida, bringing torrential downpours and strong thunderstorms to the region and leaving thousands of residents without power. 7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured several inches of standing water along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, as drivers made their way through as best they could.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward County until 8:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon’s storms produced two to five inches of rainfall, leading to a round of Flash Flood Warnings and Advisories for the region. Locally heavy downpours continue in the forecast...
If you take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’ll be wearing a mask when you gather with friends this Memorial Day weekend. But you also could go with the guidance of the state of Florida, which says masks have little to no value. The Florida Department of Health hasn’t updated its guidance since February and isn’t planning to, spokesman Jeremy Redfern said. So ...
An alarming number of South Florida's bonefish population have pharmaceutical drugs pulsing through their veins, according to a recent study. The three-year study, commissioned by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Florida International University, analyzed 93 diverse bonefish throughout Biscayne Bay to west of Key West. All 93 fish had...
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of a van that crashed into a retention pond. The van, a blue Toyota, was traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike, when the driver attempted to exit onto westbound Southwest Eighth Street and lost control when trying to negotiate the right curve on the exit ramp.
Three South Forida Counties — Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade — remain in highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Diseae Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday.
Talk about a whale of a tale! A Maine man on vacation catches a prehistoric fish off the coast of Florida!. Michael Treworgy was on vacation in the Sunshine State when he and his father went fishing for tarpon off Marco Island. Initially things weren’t going well. “The day started off really bad,” Treworgy explained. “Every bait we put in the water, we couldn’t even get into position before losing it to small sharpnose sharks.”
UPDATE: The Coast Guard on Friday said Jorge Gallart Curbello is no longer missing after hearing from the person who made the report. “We don’t have the full details, just that the reporting source said he was not lost at sea anymore,” said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez.
Inmates at FDC Miami claim that they are not receiving proper medical care due to staffing shortages and prison policy violated. In October 2020, Ulysses Cabrera was transferred to FDC Miami (Federal Detention Centre Miami). He was awaiting trial for allegedly commanding a Little Havana-based drug-trafficking gang. According to Cabrera's...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 30th, is Memorial Day.
Here is what’s open and closed throughout South Florida.
CITY GOVERNMENT & COURTS
Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day.
Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed.
Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day.
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND SHOPPING MALLS:
Parks: Open
Beaches: Open
Malls: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SUPERMARKETS:
Publix: Stores will operate at regular hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) but Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day.
Winn Dixie/ Fresco y Mas: Open regular hours, double-check with the local store since closing hours may vary.
The Fresh Market: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Whole Foods Market: Stores will operate on holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BANKS, MAIL, AND SCHOOLS
Public schools are closed as are most colleges and universities.
Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed.
The stock market is closed.
Most banks are closed.
There is no mail delivery.
Libraries are closed.
