ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

Bollinger Shipyards Delivers Cutter to U.S. Coast Guard

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCKPORT, La. — Bollinger Shipyards announced that it has delivered the USCGC Douglas Denman to the U.S. Coast Guard in Key West, Fla. The Louisiana-based shipbuilder said this is the 175th vessel it has delivered to the Coast Guard over a 35-year period and the 49th fast response cutter delivered under...

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flying Magazine

Location and Pedigree Create a Stunning Aviation Community in the Keys

A wingtip view from Matt Stettner’s 1963 Beechcraft P35 Bonanza. [Courtesy: Summerland Key Cove Airport]. Anyone who knows real estate knows that location is key. Those who call Summerland Key Cove Airport (FD51) in the lower Florida Keys home are intimately familiar with this time-tested realty concept. The site’s...
SUMMERLAND KEY, FL
click orlando

Police snipers protect Florida divers during water rescue in alligator-infested pond

Police snipers were called to the scene of a water rescue in Florida to protect divers from alligators. The Florida Highway Patrol reports a minivan was traveling on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade on Friday when the driver lost control on an exit ramp, overturned and drove into a retention pond.
Click10.com

Gas pumps fail hundreds of inspections in South Florida

WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Thunderstorms batter South Florida, causing extensive flooding, power outages

MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up above South Florida, bringing torrential downpours and strong thunderstorms to the region and leaving thousands of residents without power. 7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured several inches of standing water along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, as drivers made their way through as best they could.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lockport, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
State
Alaska State
City
Lockport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should you mask up again? As COVID cases rise, Florida and the CDC offer different advice. Here’s what to know.

If you take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’ll be wearing a mask when you gather with friends this Memorial Day weekend. But you also could go with the guidance of the state of Florida, which says masks have little to no value. The Florida Department of Health hasn’t updated its guidance since February and isn’t planning to, spokesman Jeremy Redfern said. So ...
cltampa.com

Florida fish now have a drug problem

An alarming number of South Florida's bonefish population have pharmaceutical drugs pulsing through their veins, according to a recent study. The three-year study, commissioned by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Florida International University, analyzed 93 diverse bonefish throughout Biscayne Bay to west of Key West. All 93 fish had...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
995qyk.com

Maine Man Catches Prehistoric Fish Off Florida Coast

Talk about a whale of a tale! A Maine man on vacation catches a prehistoric fish off the coast of Florida!. Michael Treworgy was on vacation in the Sunshine State when he and his father went fishing for tarpon off Marco Island. Initially things weren’t going well. “The day started off really bad,” Treworgy explained. “Every bait we put in the water, we couldn’t even get into position before losing it to small sharpnose sharks.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Coast Guard#Us Coast Guard#Nautical Mile#Military Patrol#Uscgc#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Frc
calleochonews.com

Severe staffing shortages at FDC Miami puts Miami Dade County at risk

Inmates at FDC Miami claim that they are not receiving proper medical care due to staffing shortages and prison policy violated. In October 2020, Ulysses Cabrera was transferred to FDC Miami (Federal Detention Centre Miami). He was awaiting trial for allegedly commanding a Little Havana-based drug-trafficking gang. According to Cabrera's...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

What’s Open, What’s Closed On Memorial Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 30th, is Memorial Day. Here is what’s open and closed throughout South Florida. CITY GOVERNMENT & COURTS  Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed. Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND SHOPPING MALLS: Parks: Open Beaches: Open Malls: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. SUPERMARKETS:  Publix:  Stores will operate at regular hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) but Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day. Winn Dixie/ Fresco y Mas: Open regular hours, double-check with the local store since closing hours may vary. The Fresh Market: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Stores will operate on holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. BANKS, MAIL, AND SCHOOLS Public schools are closed as are most colleges and universities. Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed. The stock market is closed. Most banks are closed. There is no mail delivery. Libraries are closed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy