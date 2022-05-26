UC Baseball Loses in AAC Tournament, Face Tulane on Friday

The Bearcats offense couldn't keep up with ECU.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC baseball's roughest opponent sent them into the AAC Tournament loser's bracket on Thursday afternoon. The East Carolina Pirates (40-18, 20-4) took out Cincinnati (24-30, 12-12) 15-5 in the second round of play.

The Pirates won the AAC regular season title and showed no signs of slowing down. ECU plastered 17 hits and three home runs, led by shortstop Zach Agnos's 4-for-5 day at the plate.

AAC Player of the Year Griffin Merritt went 1-for-4 with an RBI but the Pirate Wave was too much to overcome. Cincinnati is now 1-6 against ECU in 2022 and has beaten them just three times since 2017.

Cincinnati faces Tulane in a 1 p.m. ET elimination game on Friday afternoon. Fans can tune in on ESPN+ to see if UC can avoid just its third loss to the Green Wave since March 2019.

