The Augusta Sports Council Board of Directors are proud to announce the ten recipients for the annual GAMES Scholarship Program. The recipients were chosen by the GAMES Scholarship Committee from a list of nominated senior student-athletes from Richmond, Columbia, Burke, McDuffie, Wilkes, Warren and Aiken counties. Each scholarship recipient was chosen based on their performances in the classroom, as members of their athletic programs, and their positive impact on their community. Each recipient receives a $1,000 scholarship to support advancement in their education.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO