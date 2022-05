Lilith Victoria Skym, was born and passed away shortly thereafter on May 24, 2022. She will be the first of the 7th generation to be buried at Oak Grove Cemetary, just outside Milan, Missouri; that began with John Byrd Cannon (1886). She was survived by her siblings Abbi and Angel Skym, Nevaeh and Quinten Fuqua, Kenneth Dolebeare, and Elijah Fuqua. Her parents Charles Skym and Amanda Fuqua. Her Aunts Chaisty May and Elizabeth Skym; Uncles Chris and Tina Skym as well as Derek and Olivia Adkins. Her grandparents, Cindee (Cannon) Adkins and Carl Skym. Her great grandparents JoAnn (Forbes) Cannon and Betty (Gardner) Eitel and Frank Skym Sr.

MILAN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO