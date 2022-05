Effective: 2022-05-31 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Northwestern Orangeburg; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Areas of patchy fog may be locally dense for the next 1 to 2 hours with some locations currently reporting near zero visibilities. Conditions should gradually improve with fog dissipating in most locations by 10 AM.

4 HOURS AGO