ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes PD: Bomb threat made over ‘hacked’ radio frequency

By Gaby Moreno, Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPtKz_0frbCrZv00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat.

MERCEDES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Authorities responded to a bomb threat at Mercedes High School, evacuating the students and staff.

LOCAL NEWS: RGV teen arrested for ‘terroristic threat’

At approximately 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, the Mercedes Police Department responded to 1200 South Florida Street in regards to a bomb threat.

When police arrived, they learned that the threat was made through the communications radio frequency that administrators and security officers use for their radios. The faculty had heard a robotic voice deliver a bomb threat over their radio.

Mercedes PD safely evacuated all students and staff to the Mercedes Football Stadium, according to Mercedes PD.

All students and staff were escorted under the bleachers and were provided with water and Gatorades to combat high temperatures.

The Weslaco AMBUS, Mercedes EMS, Mercedes Police Department, and McAllen Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to the scene to conduct necessary safety measures to ensure all is under control.

Family members and parents were instructed to pick up students at the High School Stadium.

The City of Mercedes, Mercedes Police Department, and Mercedes ISD are continuing to work together to update the community.

RGV NEWS: Four arrested for threat against Donna school

Mercedes ISD announced May 26 as the final day of instruction due to continuous rumors and threats.

Lastly, Mercedes ISD emphasized in a statement that its first priority is to protect its students, staff, and faculty.

Police have not been able to identify a suspect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Former police officer arrested on drug-related charges

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen PD officer was discovered in a group of individuals arrested on drug-related charges. On Friday McAllen Police Department officers were dispatched to a Call for Service (CFS). The reporting individual told officers she was receiving “messages from strangers” and “sees the silhouette of two people” outside her home. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for stolen motor vehicle, suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a theft. On May 18, an unidentified individual took a scooter from a residence, located at the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, according to Brownsville PD. Brownsville PD shared photos of the stolen scooter. The scooter can be […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mercedes, TX
Mercedes, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Education
ValleyCentral

RGV student arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another student in the Rio Grande Valley has been arrested for making terroristic threats toward a school. On Thursday, the Rio Hondo Independent School District was made aware of threats being made on the social media platform, Snapchat, to the Rio Hondo High School. The Rio Hondo ISD Police Department […]
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Arrested Mercedes teen identified after ‘terroristic threat’

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat and identity of the suspect. This arrest is a separate incident from the bomb threat that happened Thursday afternoon. MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old from the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested for making a “terroristic threat.” According to a post by […]
MERCEDES, TX
kurv.com

Valley School Districts, Law Enforcement Remain On Heightened Alert

There continues to be a bolstered law enforcement presence in and around the Valley school districts that are winding up the school year this week. The heightened alert level on the part of police, as well as among staff and students, led to the arrests of ten students last week accused of making threats against their schools. Four of them were students in the Donna ISD who’ve been charged with conspiring to commit aggravated assault. What was deemed a credible threat of violence prompted the district to cancel classes last Thursday and Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Bomb Threat#Florida Street#Highschool#Mercedes Pd#Mercedes High School#Gatorades#Mercedes Ems#Rgv News#Donna School Mercedes Isd
myrgv.com

Police arrest Edinburg middle school student for threat

Police arrested an Edinburg CISD student Thursday evening after receiving a report of a threat on social media. “Edinburg CISD police immediately responded and the juvenile was taken into custody,” a statement read. “All campuses are secure at this time.”. Officials say the suspect, described as a juvenile...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Juvenile detained after carrying a toy gun near Brownsville ISD campus

A juvenile was detained Friday afternoon for carrying a toy gun across from a middle school, the Brownsville Independent School District announced. The unidentified juvenile was detained across the street of Stell Middle School, the district said in a social media post. The juvenile did not enter campus premises, the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
tpr.org

Four arrested in attack plot at Hidalgo County school district

Just days after a shooter in Uvalde killed 19 students and 2 teachers at an elementary school, four males–two 17 year-olds and two minors–were arrested on Wednesday for credible threats to Donna Independent School District in Hidalgo County on the Texas-Mexico border. Nathaniel Seth Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
ValleyCentral

Man discovered bleeding on side of road, death investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man discovered bleeding on the side of the road Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, the Brownsville Police Department received a call regarding a medical emergency, according to Brownsville PD. Officers responded to 4083 Boca Chica Boulevard where they discovered a man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Valley Morning Star

Raymondville student arrested for terror threats

RAYMONDVILLE — Authorities arrested a student Thursday facing charges of making terroristic threats on social media, Deputy Superintendent Ben Clinton said. In a statement, Superintendent Stetson Roane described the suspect as a “juvenile male.”. “The Raymondville ISD Police Department and school administration coordinated with local, state and federal...
kurv.com

Weslaco Woman Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck

The Texas DPS continues to look into the circumstances of an accident that claimed the life of a Weslaco woman over the holiday weekend. 37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa was walking north along FM 1015 near Rancho Toluca Road in Progreso Lakes before dawn Sunday morning when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

‘We stopped an act of physical violence and harm on our students,’: Four arrested for threat against Donna school

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four males, including two juveniles, were arrested for threats made against a Donna school. Nathaniel Seth Montelongo, 17, and Barbarito Pantoja, 17, were arrested by Donna PD. They were arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and each issued a bond amount of $750,000. The […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

8th grader arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’ to RGV school

Editors Note: This story has been updated with information regarding the identity of the teenager. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a teenager for making a “terroristic threat” toward the Raymondville Independent School District. On Wednesday, while attending a Career Fair at Raymondville High School, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were approached by multiple […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Body found, boat missing in Port Mansfield

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities say a boat may have capsized in Port Mansfield as a body was found in the water Friday morning. According to a Willacy County EMS spokesperson, a body was found near the east-cut jetties in Port Mansfield. A search for the vessel is currently underway. The Willacy County Sheriff’s […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy