Mercedes PD: Bomb threat made over ‘hacked’ radio frequency

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat.

MERCEDES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Authorities responded to a bomb threat at Mercedes High School, evacuating the students and staff.

At approximately 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, the Mercedes Police Department responded to 1200 South Florida Street in regards to a bomb threat.

When police arrived, they learned that the threat was made through the communications radio frequency that administrators and security officers use for their radios. The faculty had heard a robotic voice deliver a bomb threat over their radio.

Mercedes PD safely evacuated all students and staff to the Mercedes Football Stadium, according to Mercedes PD.

All students and staff were escorted under the bleachers and were provided with water and Gatorades to combat high temperatures.

The Weslaco AMBUS, Mercedes EMS, Mercedes Police Department, and McAllen Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to the scene to conduct necessary safety measures to ensure all is under control.

Family members and parents were instructed to pick up students at the High School Stadium.

The City of Mercedes, Mercedes Police Department, and Mercedes ISD are continuing to work together to update the community.

Mercedes ISD announced May 26 as the final day of instruction due to continuous rumors and threats.

Lastly, Mercedes ISD emphasized in a statement that its first priority is to protect its students, staff, and faculty.

Police have not been able to identify a suspect.

