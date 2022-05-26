ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Guernsey County woman arrested following abduction of a child

 4 days ago

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In a written statement published on the sheriff’s department website , Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said that a Cambridge woman is in custody in the Franklin County jail Thursday following the alleged abduction of a child from Guernsey County.

Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report that Anell Dusz, 27, had allegedly taken her 6-year-old son following a court order by the Guernsey County Juvenile/Probate Court that prohibited Dusz from interfering with the custody of the child and his father.

Investigators obtained intelligence that led them to the Grove Port area, where they met with Columbus Police Officers late Wednesday night.

Guernsey County detectives, along with Columbus police officers, converged on a hotel in the area, and during the attempt to make contact with Dusz and the child, officers discovered that associates had alerted Dusz that officers were at the hotel.

Dusz was able to elude officers and had went to extreme measures to include, allegedly altering the appearance of her son. Dusz and her son were located a short time later near a local Columbus park, sleeping in a vehicle.

Dusz was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail on several active arrest warrants for failure to appear in court issued out of Guernsey County. A medical assessment of the child was completed and he was returned to the custody of his father.

Sheriff Paden praised the swift actions of lead investigator Det. Brian Carpenter and Sgt. Bill Patterson for their perseverance and diligence in this case to ensure the safety of the child. Sheriff Paden was also quick to thank the Haven of Hope for their invaluable assistance in this investigation.

WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

OSHP Plans OVI Checkpoint

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Patrol announced Monday that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, the county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint. Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County Sheriff Files Charges on Four Males Involved in Theft Ring

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden reports that four men are currently in jail following the bust of a theft ring. Deputies responded multiple times to an Oxford Road property in Eastern Guernsey County over the past weekend for reports of several items such as vehicle parts and tools stolen from the property. The residents reported that they had captured the men on video surveillance cameras positioned throughout the property but did not know the identity of the men. The videos were turned over to the deputies and after reviewing the photos with other deputies at the office, the identity of all four men were established.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two killed after Galloway shooting

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were killed Friday night in Galloway after a shooting, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies arrived at the scene just before midnight on Friday at the 300 block of Idlebrook Place. A suspect is not in custody, according to the sheriff’s […]
GALLOWAY, OH
WTRF- 7News

A convicted murderer back in court and warnings for drivers ahead of the deadliest days: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. The week started with tragic news from across the nation. 21 people, 19 of them young students and two of them teachers, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Texas.  –> Remembering the victims of Robb Elementary School <– The […]
WHEELING, WV
