Tulsa, OK

‘Off with their heads!’ Alice in Wonderland outdoor escape room experience heading to Tulsa

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
The Alice in Wonderland outdoor escape room experience comes to Tulsa in October 22.

TULSA, Okla. — On October 1, 2022, the streets of Tulsa will be transformed for one day into an Alice in Wonderland humongous escape room.

Teams of two to six will follow Alice down the rabbit hole to compete in this immersive event.

Decipher the clues and discover a mad and curiouser and curiouser world on your quest to save Alice who is trapped in Wonderland.

“The best way to explain it is to do it,” said the Dodo from Alice in Wonderland.

Don’t be late for this very important date! You must reserve your spot at Mad Hatter’s tea party.

After all, “Every adventure requires a first step,” said the Cheshire Cat.

CluedUpp is the creative mind behind this Alice in Wonderland interactive experience.

