Six people were reportedly shot in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday night after several “parties exchang[ed] gunfire,” according to local outlets citing police. Authorities say the victims were transported to local hospitals, and that they ranged in age from teens to people in their twenties; at least some of them appeared to be bystanders. Two of them had life-threatening injuries, according to Fox13. A person of interest was reportedly in custody and police said there was no ongoing threat to the public. Twitter users reported hearing rounds of gunfire outside the city’s aquarium.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO