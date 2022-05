Sioux City, Iowa — A western Iowa surgeon is denying allegations that he provided substandard care for patients and manipulated patient-outcome data. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo issued a written statement through his attorney this week that said the allegations, made in federal court on May 6 by a nurse with whom he once worked, are “outrageous and completely false.” He said he is “confident that the falsity of those allegations will be brought to light through the legal process.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO