ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Wrecked 18-wheeler across FM 1431 blocking traffic in northwest Travis County

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKZ60_0frbAceg00

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Travis County deputies are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash Thursday in northwest Travis County near Leander.

TCSO tweeted information about the wreck at 3:10 p.m. and said two commercial vehicles collided on FM 1431 between Travisso Parkway and Vista Rock Drive. TCSO later tweeted a photo of the wreck and said traffic will be diverted in the area through the evening rush hour.

Initially, TCSO said just debris was in the road, but actually one of the 18-wheelers is blocking the entire road.

Avoid the area while crews clear the crash, TCSO said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
fox7austin.com

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas - Firefighters said conditions on Memorial Day were ripe for a brush or grass fire to quickly get out of control. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to a fire near State Highway 130 and Pearce Lane, southeast of Austin, on Monday. Flames...
DEL VALLE, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in south Austin (Austin, TX)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in south Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a person riding a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in south Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident was reported at 10 p.m. at the intersection of the Interstate 35 southbound service road and westbound East Ben White Boulevard [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

5 people, including 3 children injured after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Manor (Manor, TX)

5 people, including 3 children injured after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Manor (Manor, TX)Nationwide Report. Five people were hospitalized after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Manor. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Parsons Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle ran into a tree for reasons that are yet to be known [...]
smcorridornews.com

I-35 Capital Express South Project approved for construction

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a $547.6 million contract to build the I-35 Capital Express South project. The project will add two high-occupancy-vehicle lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. In addition to the new capacity, the project...
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in North Austin. Shortly after noon on May 29, the Austin Police Department says officers were called to the Dryfield Apartments on Beech Drive just off 183 near Ohlen Road. Police say a 911 caller reported hearing several...
fox7austin.com

Family pleads for answers after father was killed in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The family and friends of a 35-year-old murdered in South Austin Easter morning are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Austin Police Department. Cory Arizmendez was the 20th person killed in Austin in 2022. His body was found on East Milton Street, just...
fox7austin.com

Austin police identify woman who died following auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the woman who died following an auto-pedestrian crash on May 21. Police say 29-year-old Fabiola Cervantes was hit by a vehicle in the 7000 block of East US 290 Highway service road eastbound at around 3:30 a.m. Cervantes was taken to...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy