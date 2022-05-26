Wrecked 18-wheeler across FM 1431 blocking traffic in northwest Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Travis County deputies are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash Thursday in northwest Travis County near Leander.

TCSO tweeted information about the wreck at 3:10 p.m. and said two commercial vehicles collided on FM 1431 between Travisso Parkway and Vista Rock Drive. TCSO later tweeted a photo of the wreck and said traffic will be diverted in the area through the evening rush hour.

Initially, TCSO said just debris was in the road, but actually one of the 18-wheelers is blocking the entire road.

Avoid the area while crews clear the crash, TCSO said.

