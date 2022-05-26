ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Massachusetts lawmakers officially pardon last ‘witch’ of Salem Witch Trials 329 years after 22-year-old woman convicted of witchcraft and sentenced to death

By The Associated Press
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It took more than three centuries, but the last Salem “witch” who wasn’t has been officially pardoned. Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., clearing her name 329 years after she was convicted of witchcraft in 1693 and sentenced to death at the height of the Salem Witch...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

