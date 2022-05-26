Mesa County Libraries offers customer service training for local businesses

By Anna Maria Basquez
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A 28-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and did not survive rescue efforts early Saturday afternoon, Mesa County Detention Facility officials said.
“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in the Mesa County Detention Facility,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office website announced Sunday.
The woman was found during routine security checks. Deputies, medical staff on site, and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures. She did not survive.
Her next of kin has been notified, officials stressed.
Deputies and nursing staff immediately rendered aid and performed CPR. Emergency medical
