Mesa County Libraries offers customer service training for local businesses

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident. ...

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO