Hot Spot: Martin Reunion Is Coming To BET + Is Bel-Air Series Canceled Because Of Will Smith? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
News Talk 1490
 5 days ago

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is happening. The hit 90s tv show, Martin will be having a reunion with the entire cast coming together to reminisce on the show.  Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carly Anthony Payne II will be joined again to revisit all of their iconic moment in the comedy series.

They will also pay an emotional tribute to the late Tommy Ford. Hear about this story and more in the Hot Spot.

'Martin' Reunion Gets an Official Release Date

Martin fans are getting their prayers answered. After years of rumors of a reboot, the original cast is reuniting. Instead of an actual revised series, the beloved gang is coming back for a special reunion episode. Per an official press release, the 90-minute special, which will premiere on BET+, takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show's five season-long history. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Ford died at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016. He starred as Martin's best friend.
Variety

‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date as BET+ Reveals Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer. That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons. The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast...
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
Tisha Campbell
Will Smith
Rickey Smiley
Tichina Arnold
Martin Lawrence
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
OK! Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Become Increasingly Difficult To Work With, She's 'Extremely Demanding' Behind Closed Doors: Source

From trouble with Hollywood pals to staff behind closed doors, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith needs quite the attitude adjustment.While her bossy behavior may not be the result of the stress she's been dealing with ever since Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in March over a joke he made at the Red Table Talk host's expense, an insider spilled she's become increasingly difficult to deal with behind closed doors.In fact, Pinkett Smith, 50, has even had staff walk out on her as of late. "Will and Jada previously kept household staff for...
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
Bossip

Amy Schumer Posts Buffalo Shooting Statement After Call Out For Not Having The ‘Triggered & Traumatized’ Tears She Had For Will Smith

A few things—first, the internet can be a petty place where Black people don’t forget the eye-roll-worthy things prominent white people say. Secondly, Black people are upset right now. A white supremacist gunman shot and killed 10 Black people in The post Amy Schumer Posts Buffalo Shooting Statement After Call Out For Not Having The ‘Triggered & Traumatized’ Tears She Had For Will Smith appeared first on Bossip.
News Talk 1490

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

