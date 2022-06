The Nassau County Class A baseball best-of-3 championship series between top-seeded Calhoun and No. 4 Clarke will come down to a decisive third game. Calhoun took Monday’s Game 2 on a hot Memorial Day afternoon at Farmingdale College, 6-2, thanks to three-run rallies in the top of the fifth and seventh innings. With the Colts clinging to a one-run lead entering the seventh, senior shortstop Andrew Schneir provided the insurance with a three-run homer off the foul pole in left field.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO