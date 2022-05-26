Sharp HealthCare launches $2B construction project
By Marissa Plescia
4 days ago
San Diego, Calif.-based Sharp HealthCare kicked off its $2 billion capital improvement plan with its May 26 groundbreaking for Sharp Memorial Hospital's Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center. The emergency and...
Borrego Health is making changes to its administrative and clinical teams and laying off 218 employees, the Borrego Springs, Calif.-based federally qualified health center announced May 25. Borrego Health is reducing the size of its administrative team, closing its consolidated call center, reducing clinical staffing and creating a centralized leadership...
Demand for traveling nurses has slackened since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic but staffing companies that represent the nurses said the demand remains high with far more openings than nurses to take them. One the largest company’s providing travel nurses, Aya Healthcare, said that it typically has 8,000 to...
San Diego continues to grow. Over the years, our city’s downtown skyline keeps changing, becoming wider, denser, more varied. Some of the new construction has been along the waterfront. I was out on a slow Embarcadero walk today when my eyes did a double take. I couldn’t believe how...
Developers of the expansive 3 Roots residential project in Sorrento Mesa are just now officially opening the community despite having sold nearly 600 homes since construction started last summer. Developed by a partnership of Lennar, Shea Homes and California West, 3 Roots will ultimately have about 1,800 homes, including an...
Good news for the environment and for Carlsbad residents tired of accumulating unneeded plastic utensils after ordering takeout: A new city law is taking effect June 1 aimed at reducing the amount of unused and unwanted single-use plastics that end up in landfills each year when people get food to go.
A North County mixed-use property near Carlsbad Village has been sold for $3.53 million, a commercial real estate broker announced. The 4,650-square-foot building, zoned for office and multifamily use, is located at 3081-3085 Madison St. Mike Conger and Austin Fellows of Commercial Asset Advisors represented the seller, Michael Kay Gusky....
SAN DIEGO — Affordable housing units are always welcome in California, especially in San Diego County where the cost of living is through the roof. However, what if you're already living here and that apartment complex rises in front of your house overshadowing sunshine and views?. “I wouldn't want...
As San Diegans continue to battle soaring inflation, a proposed hike in water rates could drive cost of living even higher next year. Now, one group of homeowners could decide to pay for a big change now, to save later.
Memorial Day weekend saw locals and tourists enjoy weekend activities throughout San Diego County despite a recent increase in COVID cases that moved the county into a higher risk level category, per the CDC. This holiday typically draws thousands of people to the area. “We did a little hiking, little...
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man is warning his neighbors to be extra careful when taking their pets outside. His dog came into contact with drugs during a neighborhood walk and his vet said she's not the only one. Roger Dunn's 3-year-old dog Zelda goes on walks up...
05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County increased by six to 176, according to the latest state data out Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by one to 27. The number of available hospital beds declined by three to 239.
San Diego’s latest homeless census found the number of people living on the street and in shelters has grown 10 percent since the last count in 2020. But because it’s a one-night snapshot, experts agree that number is just the minimum. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness tallied...
Marine Capt. Michael Wolff, a KC-130J pilot, was awarded the Distinguished Flying for landing “successfully after losing two engines in flight.”. The US Marine Corps (USMC) pilot who safely landed a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker in a California field after a mid-air collision with an F-35B in 2020 received the highest military aviation award on May 25, 2020 in San Diego, the service said in a news release.
Renters of apartments are being squeezed out of personal space in a recent study by Rent Cafe, who’s research team analyzed floorplan information of apartments in 254 cities using Yardi Matrix data and the average number of people living in a household according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The study shows that renters in the Golden State have the least amount of personal space in the nation between the high cost of living, crowded cities, and the lack of available apartments pushing people to live under the same roof.
