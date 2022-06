The last time the Calhoun boys’ lacrosse team played in a county final, coach Jim Femminella was about six years old and living in Bethpage. Alex Vieni scored the tying goal with 6.3 seconds left in regulation and A.J. Molinari notched the winner with just over four minutes gone in overtime as the third-seeded Colts advanced to their first county title game since 1987 with a thrilling 10-9 win over No. 2 MacArthur in a Nassau B semifinal at Hofstra last Friday.

BETHPAGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO