A trio of consultants is advising Kirkwood Community College officials to find a new site for its Iowa City campus, citing declining enrollment and maintenance issues. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the current campus is only at 40 percent capacity after an enrollment decline of about 75 percent between 2016 and 2021 that started even before the pandemic. It’s over 97,000 square-foot facility will cost about $40 million to maintain over the next 24 years, according to a consultant’s report.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO