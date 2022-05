Geraldine “Gerry” Manns, Claypool, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center in Warsaw at the age of 89. She was born on Aug. 25, 1932, in Half Mountain, Salyersville, Ky., to Slyvania (Wireman) Miller and Jake Miller. On May 10, 1949, in Magoffin County, Ky., Gerry married Eugene “Gene” Manns. They shared a lifetime of memories throughout their 68 years of marriage together before he passed away on Nov. 20, 2017.

WARSAW, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO