‘Willow’ Stars Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman, and More Tease the Disney+ Show

By Meghan O'Keefe
 4 days ago
Star Wars Celebration has usually been just what’s on the tin: a celebration of all things Star Wars. That changed today when Lucasfilm kicked this year’s fan convention off with a panel about all things Lucasfilm coming to Disney+ and theaters over the next two years. Fans and press in attendance not only got to see Harrison Ford announce a June 30, 2023 premiere date for Indiana Jones 5, but also the first trailer for the Disney+ show Willow.

Based on the cult classic from the 1980s, this new live action series will reunite Warwick Davis‘s titular hero with the fiery, sword-wielding heroine Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) for a whole new adventure. However what might be even more exciting for hardcore Willow fans is the reveal that we’re going to meet Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and Sorsha’s daughter (!!) and all her friends in the series. Here’s everything we learned about Willow on Disney+ at Star Wars Celebration today…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXYfg_0frb8I9n00
Photo: Disney+

What is Willow on Disney+ About?

Willow is an all-new live-action series that will premiere on Disney+ on November 30, 2022. Willow is based on the 1988 Ron Howard film of the same name. In that movie, the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) dispatches all of her warriors to find a newborn baby destined to be her downfall. The little infant, named Elora Danan, falls into the care of Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), a Nelwyn (aka little person). Willow embarks on a wild, magical adventure where he crosses paths with a roguish mercenary named Madmartigan, who in turn falls in love with Bavmorda’s daughter Sorsha. Evil is eventually defeated, Madmartigan and Sorsha adopt Elora, and Willow is gifted a book of sorcery.

The Willow series will follow a whole new generation. According to Lucasfilm, “The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

So who are these new characters?? Meet Kit, Jade, and Dove, among others…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8SAI_0frb8I9n00
Photo: Disney+

Who’s Who in the Cast of Willow on Disney+:

We’ve known from the get-go that Warwick Davis would be reprising his iconic role in the Disney+ series, but the big reveal at Celebration was that Joanne Whalley was also returning as Sorsha. (No word on whether or not Val Kilmer will be involved, but it seems not.)

New cast members include Amir Chadha-Patel, Tony Revolori, Dempsey Byrk, Talisa Garcia, and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers. However the big three Lucasfilm introduced during their panel were actresses Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, and Ellie Bamber. Later, the actresses revealed more about their characters during the Star Wars Celebration livestream.

Ruby Cruz is Kit. “I’m a princess. I’m actually Sorsha and Madmartigan’s daughter, which is really exciting. I don’t love my role as a princess, but you know. Figuring it out,” Cruz said.

Erin Kellyman plays Jade, Kit’s best friend. “I grew up in the castle and I’m training to be a Knight.”

Ellie Bamber rounds out this trio of heroines as Dove, a kitchen maid. “I’m in love with Kit’s brother, basically.” Bamber joked she got in trouble for eating the prop food.

There’s been speculation in the press that the plot revolves around Kit’s twin brother being kidnapped and the teens calling upon Willow to help find him. However as we know with all things Lucasfilm, this story — as well as Cruz, Kellyman, and Bamber’s own “character descriptions” — could be a feint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDU4U_0frb8I9n00
Photo: Disney+

When Will Willow Premiere on Disney+?

Willow Season 1 will premiere only on Disney+ on November 30, 2022.

Where Can I Stream the Original Willow?

Get this: on Disney+! Yes! You can stream the original Ron Howard film on Disney+, right where the series is set to launch later this year.

Warning: though the film is totally fun for the whole family, it might be more sexually charged than you remember…

Nevertheless, it is a joy to watch!

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

