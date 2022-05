Star Wars is showing their support for Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram. The actress has been dealing with hateful comments from various fans online since the debut of the Disney+ series. On Instagram, she highlighted some of the ones she could share. In a message, Ingram thanked fans who had supported her and tried to challenge these moments when they occur. But, no one can stop all of it. However, the actress isn't just going to sit there and not respond. After hateful fan reaction to John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars zoomed into action this time. On Twitter, the brand account echoed their support for the Reva actress. A lot of fans found this message heartening after seeing some of the hate firsthand on social media. Check out what they had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO