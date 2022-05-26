ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

LeSean McCoy Blasts Eric Bieniemy

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago

LeSean McCoy is not a fan of Eric Bieniemy. The six-time Pro Bowl running back went on the I Am and Athlete podcast this week and absolutely ripped the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator. McCoy said he wasn't at all surprised Bieniemy has been passed over for so many NFL head coaching jobs.

McCoy claimed Bieniemy talked to players "a certain way," implying that it was inappropriate. He said he wasn't going to take it and Bieniemy is the reason he didn't return to the Chiefs after the 2019 season.

Give the segment a listen below:

This sounds pretty bitter from McCoy and who knows how true his sentiment is, especially given how many players have advocated on Bieniemy's behalf in the past. It is remarkable that after his incredible run of success with the Chiefs that Bieniemy is still hasn't gotten a head coaching opportunity.

Comments / 2

Larry Brown Sports

Raiders star addresses talk about his contract

Darren Waller has been one of the best tight ends in football for the past three seasons, but he is not compensated accordingly. That does not mean the Las Vegas Raiders star is stressing over his contract situation. Unlike many other star players who want new deals, Waller attended voluntary...
NFL
