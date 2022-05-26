LeSean McCoy Blasts Eric Bieniemy

LeSean McCoy is not a fan of Eric Bieniemy. The six-time Pro Bowl running back went on the I Am and Athlete podcast this week and absolutely ripped the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator. McCoy said he wasn't at all surprised Bieniemy has been passed over for so many NFL head coaching jobs.

McCoy claimed Bieniemy talked to players "a certain way," implying that it was inappropriate. He said he wasn't going to take it and Bieniemy is the reason he didn't return to the Chiefs after the 2019 season.

Give the segment a listen below:

This sounds pretty bitter from McCoy and who knows how true his sentiment is, especially given how many players have advocated on Bieniemy's behalf in the past. It is remarkable that after his incredible run of success with the Chiefs that Bieniemy is still hasn't gotten a head coaching opportunity.