Josh Hader returns to Brewers after wife’s pregnancy complications

Josh Hader returned to the Brewers on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the club placed its star closer on the family medical emergency list.

“Josh’s wife has had complications with her pregnancy, and they are at a stage where Josh did not feel comfortable leaving,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Monday .

Hader had previously announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Maria Macias, were expecting a baby boy in July.

Hader missed the Brewers’ three-game series in San Diego. Milwaukee begins a four-game tilt in St. Louis on Thursday.

It’s early in the season, but it appears at least for now that the NL Central will be a two-team race between the Brewers and Cardinals. Currently, Milwaukee leads the division by 3.5 games.

Hader, a 28-year-old who has made the All-Star team three times, has gotten off to a torrid start this season.

In 15 appearances across 13.2 innings, Hader has 15 saves. He has 21 strikeouts, and has given up just two hits and five walks — with no runs.