White House sidesteps question about police response to Texas school shooting

'Elite' Border Patrol agent credited with killing Texas school mass shooter
A Border Patrol agent is being credited with killing the gunman in a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
SEE IT: Picture shows bullet wound on Uvalde hero Border Patrol agent's head
UVALDE, Texas — The elite Border Patrol tactical agent who took down the shooter in Uvalde sustained a wound to the head after being grazed by a bullet.
'Let’s get this done': Border agents took matters into their own hands to stop Texas school killer hiding in closet
Federal agents ignored orders from local police and went after the shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to reports Friday.
Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead
Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Police chief who delayed tactical response to shooting that killed 21 people will join Uvalde City Council
Peter Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde City Council three weeks prior to the school shooting where his orders caused a delay in police response.
Texas school shooting: Elon Musk asks why media gives mass murderers the attention they desire
Billionaire Elon Musk scolded the media this week for giving attention to mass shooters, saying the exhaustive coverage played into their twisted motives. "Regarding recent events, the shooters are obviously doing this to generate the most amount of attention possible," Musk wrote, according CNBC. "Why is the media doing exactly what the mass murderers want?"
Texas school shooting: CBS' Gayle King has tense exchange with Republican congressman: 'We need change'
In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, CBS anchor Gayle King and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Tex., engaged in an intense back-and-forth Wednesday over his record on gun legislation and how to curb future acts of gun violence in the United States. During an appearance on "CBS Mornings," Gonzales...
After Don Lemon Assault Lawsuit Was Suddenly Dropped, The CNN Anchor's Lawyer Responded
Longtime CNN correspondent and host Don Lemon found himself in the news rather than just reporting it a few years ago, when he was accused of assault regarding an alleged incident the year before. Now, nearly three years after the original filing in 2019, the lawsuit has been dropped, and Lemon’s lawyer wasted no time in responding.
Gunman in Texas school massacre emerged from closet as Border Patrol agents moved in, source says
The teenage gunman in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school came out of a classroom closet and began firing when US Border Patrol agents entered the room more than an hour after the shooter began his rampage, a source familiar with the situation told CNN on Friday.
SFGate
Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’
Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
Florida Republican threatens Biden after school shooting in Texas
Joe Biden | Supporters of gun control and firearm safety measures hold a protest rally outside the US Supreme Court as the Court hears oral arguments in State Rifle and Pistol v. City of New York, NY, in Washington, DC, December 2, 2019 (Getty Images/Salon) Florida state Rep. Randy Fine,...
Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face
Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
‘One of the worst tweets in history’: Obama compares George Floyd to Uvalde shooting
Former President Barack Obama is facing online scrutiny after mentioning George Floyd amid grief concerning the Texas elementary school shooting.
Don Trump Jr. Suggests Uvalde Shooter Could Have Killed 19 Kids With A 'Bat'
"Screwed up people," "crazy teachers" and "indoctrination programs" in schools, not assault rifles, are the real problems, said the former president's son.
After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
Daily Beast
Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive
Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
Daily Beast
‘He Came in and Shot Her’: Fourth-Grade Uvalde Survivor Reveals Chilling Encounter With Gunman
A fourth-grade boy who survived Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, says he witnessed the gunman’s cold-blooded attack on children as he hid underneath a table waiting for help to arrive. The boy, who has not been named, told local news outlet KENS 5 that...
SFGate
Fox News’ Coverage of the Uvalde Shooting Was Sickening
The decade following the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary has proved that the Republican Party’s infatuation with guns is stronger than any reservations it may have about children being slaughtered. Conservative gun worship has been reaffirmed in the wake of shooting after shooting, and it shouldn’t be surprising that after at least 21 people, including at least 19 children, were killed in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday by a teenager who bought two assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday, Republican politicians and right-wing media chose guns over the nation’s children.
Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned
Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Texas shooting: Reporters demand White House press secretary explain why Biden isn't doing more on gun control
Reporters pushed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday on why President Biden is not doing more to stem gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. "The president cannot solve this problem alone, he needs Congress to act," Jean-Pierre told reporters multiple...
