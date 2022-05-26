ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

White House sidesteps question about police response to Texas school shooting

By Haisten Willis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House#Police#School Shooting#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#Robb Elementary School#The Border Patrol#The Associated Press
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
SFGate

Fox News’ Coverage of the Uvalde Shooting Was Sickening

The decade following the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary has proved that the Republican Party’s infatuation with guns is stronger than any reservations it may have about children being slaughtered. Conservative gun worship has been reaffirmed in the wake of shooting after shooting, and it shouldn’t be surprising that after at least 21 people, including at least 19 children, were killed in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday by a teenager who bought two assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday, Republican politicians and right-wing media chose guns over the nation’s children.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
208K+
Followers
65K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy