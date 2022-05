Two men were shot to death in the span of less than an hour in separate Brooklyn slayings, police said Sunday. The bloodshed began 11:25 p.m. Saturday when a 53-year-old man was shot in the head on Decatur St. near Malcolm X Blvd. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released. Less than a hour ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO