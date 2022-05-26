Wichita team updates for Kansas high school state baseball, softball Thursday games

Thursday marks the first day of the Kansas high school state baseball and softball tournaments and below features updates on game scores, brackets and the KSHSAA schedule for Friday.

This page will update after each round of games with blurbs on how the Wichita-area baseball and softball teams finished on Thursday.

Kansas high school state baseball scores

Class 5A (Eck Stadium in Wichita)

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas 10, No. 1 Topeka Seaman 9

No. 4 Blue Valley Southwest 10, No. 5 De Soto 0

No. 2 Bishop Carroll 2, No. 7 Shawnee Heights 0

No. 6 Valley Center 6, No. 3 Goddard Eisenhower 5

Class 4A (Dean Evans Stadium in Salina)

No. 1 McPherson 7, No. 8 El Dorado 3

No. 5 Ottawa 5, No. 4 Iola 3

No. 2 Tonganoxie 10, No. 7 Abilene 5

No. 6 Paola 5, No. 3 Clay Center 0

Class 3A (Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan)

No. 1 Wichita Collegiate 7, No. 8 Goodland 1

No. 4 Girard 8, No. 5 Thomas More Prep 2

No. 2 Bishop Ward 9, No. 7 Halstead 0

No. 3 Columbus 5, No. 6 Sabetha 4

Class 2-1A (Great Bend Sports Complex)

No. 1 Colony-Crest 5, No. 8 Pittsburg-Colgan 3

No. 5 Little River 7, No. 4 Elkhart 5

No. 2 Mission Valley 10, No. 7 Remington 0

No. 3 Valley Falls 4, No. 6 West Elk 1

Kansas high school state softball scores

Class 6A (Shawnee Mission District Softball Complex)

No. 1 Washburn Rural 10, No. 8 Blue Valley 0

No. 5 Derby 11, No. 4 Gardner-Edgerton 1

No. 7 Wichita Northwest 1, No. 2 Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

No. 3 Topeka 6, No. 6 Olathe North 0

Class 4A (Salina South)

No. 1 Wamego 10, No. 8 Rock Creek 3

No. 2 Clearwater 7, No. 7 Clay Center 6

No. 5 Bishop Miege 9, No. 4 Andale-Garden Plain 0

No. 3 Eudora 9, No. 6 Ottawa 2

Class 3A (Twin Oaks Complex in Manhattan)

No. 8 Santa Fe Trail 4, No. 1 Hoisington 1

No. 7 Prairie View 10, No. 2 Scott City 1

No. 5 Frontenac 7, No. 4 Kingman-Norwich 3

No. 6 Rossville 12, No. 3 Council Grove 0

Class 2-1A (Green Sports Complex in Pratt

No. 1 Ell-Saline 5, No. 8 Pittsburg-Colgan 2

No. 2 Troy 7, No. 7 Belle Plaine 0

No. 5 Mission Valley 9, No. 4 Spearville 0

No. 6 Central Heights 12, No. 3 Bluestem 5

Wichita Northwest softball takes down No. 2 seed in 6A

Wichita Northwest emerged victorious from a pitcher’s duel against Shawnee Mission Northwest, taking down the No. 2 seed in the Class 6A state tournament in a 1-0 victory in Shawnee.

Caiya Stucky was once again brilliant for the Grizzlies, pitching a complete game shutout and limiting SM Northwest to just four hits while striking out six with one walk.

After five scoreless innings, Northwest finally struck in the top of the sixth innings when Nevaeh Lopez led off with a triple down the left-field line and scored tagging up on a pop out in foul territory by Stucky. That was all the support Stucky needed, as she sat the SM Northwest lineup down in order for the final six outs of the game.

Northwest (18-5) will face Topeka (20-3) in Friday’s semifinals at 12:15 p.m.

Clearwater softball uses 5-run, 2-out rally for walk-off 4A win

Down to its final out and trailing by four runs, the Clearwater softball team produced a rally for the ages in its opening-round game against Clay Center at the Class 4A state tournament.

After Hayley Gerberding and Kayleigh Herdman drew back-to-back walks to score a run, Kaylee Hampton’s hard-hit ground ball was too hot to handle and scored two runs following a Clay Center error to trim the deficit to 6-5.

Clearwater sophomore Elizabeth Tjaden proved to be the hero, as she delivered the 2-out, walk-off, 2-RBI double down the left-field line with Hampton crossing the plate for the dramatic, game-winning run.

Herdman and Camryn Carlson had RBI hits in the second inning to put Clearwater in front early, 2-0, but Clay Center rallied for runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh inning to build a 6-2 lead. Brecken Whitney earned the win for Clearwater after pitching a complete game.

Clearwater (22-1) will face the winner between Eudora and Ottawa in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinals at Salina South.

Late rally sends Valley Center baseball to 5A semis past Eisenhower

In its first state appearance in more than a decade, the Valley Center baseball team made sure to make the most out of its day at Eck Stadium by rallying for a 6-5 win over Goddard Eisenhower in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament.

After giving up five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to trail 5-1, Valley Center responded with a 5-run inning of its own in the top of the sixth to pull back in front. Nash Crosby and Alex Gillig each delivered 2-RBI hits to tie the game, then Grant Lehnherr came through with the go-ahead, 2-out RBI single for what became the winning run.

Goddard Eisenhower put the game-tying runner on third based in the sixth inning, but Gillig struck out the final batter to end the threat. The Tigers pieced together a 2-out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Nathan Bucher, Carson Roy and Owen Rush drew three straight walks to load the bases but Crosby coaxed a fly out to end the game.

Tyler Horn, Cael Sanderson, Nathan Bucher and Rush all finished with RBI hits for Eisenhower, which finished with a 16-win season. The Hornets (17-6) advance to face No. 2 seed Bishop Carroll (19-4) in Friday’s 1:15 p.m. semifinals.

Bishop Carroll baseball earns shut-out win to advance in 5A

Behind a stellar starting pitching performance from James Brennan, the Bishop Carroll baseball team advanced to the Class 5A semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Shawnee Heights at Eck Stadium.

Brennan pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out four hitters, while Van Haneberg closed out the seventh inning to put the finishing touches on Carroll’s combined 3-hit shutout. The Golden Eagles (19-4) advance to play Valley Center in Friday’s 1:15 p.m. semifinals.

Carroll scratched across a run on an RBI groundout by Kenneth Stimmel in the second inning, then Ryan Pacha delivered an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to provide the only scoring of the game. Carroll finished with just two hits, but capitalized on the few chances it did have on the base paths.

Derby softball’s offense explodes in 6A state win

The Derby softball team’s offense rolled up 15 hits in a convincing 11-1 victory over Gardner-Edgerton in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament in Shawnee.

After averaging better than 10 runs scored per game during the regular season, Derby’s offense didn’t miss a beat in its first game at the state tournament.

The Panthers scored runs in the first four innings, as all nine hitters in the lineup finished with a hit. Kyler Demel led the way with a 3-hit performance, while Audrey Steinert, Reagan Jackson, Trinity Kuntz and Chloe Enslinger all finished with a pair of hits.

Morgan Haupt earned the victory in the circle, allowing a single earned run in five innings of work with five hits and four strikeouts.

No. 5 seed Derby (20-3) will have a chance to take on No. 1 seed Washburn Rural (22-1) in Friday’s 10 a.m. semifinals.

Collegiate baseball rallies for first state win in 20 years

A two-decade drought at the state tournament is finally over for the Wichita Collegiate baseball team.

The top-seeded Spartans capitalized on a host of errors by Goodland in a 7-1 victory to advance to Friday’s 11 a.m. Class 3A semifinals at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan.

Goodland had just rallied to tie the game, 1-1, in the top of the fifth when the wheels started to fall off.

An error loaded the bases, then two straight wild pitches by Goodland allowed Collegiate to score a pair of runs. A third crossed the plate on another passed ball and then a fourth run scored on another error to give Collegiate a 5-1 lead after five innings.

But that wasn’t the end of it: More wild pitches and errors allowed Collegiate to tack on another run in the sixth inning before Brady Hunt delivered Collegiate’s only RBI hit of the game with a double.

Goodland finished with five errors and four wild pitches.

Collegiate starter Brett Black earned the win, allowing four hits and an unearned run in 5⅓ innings while striking out nine hitters.

McPherson advances in 4A state baseball

For the third time in the last two weeks, the McPherson baseball team topped El Dorado.

This time, however, Thursday’s 7-3 win over the AV-CTL Division III foe sent the top-seeded Bullpups to the Class 4A state semifinals, where they face No. 5 seed Ottawa at 11 a.m. at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

Seventh-inning rally sends Little River baseball to 2-1A semis

Down to its final three outs, Little River rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 7-5 victory over Elkhart in the opening round of the Class 2-1A state tournament in Great Bend.

The rally began at the top of the lineup when Braden Young and Dalton Mantz each reached base, then Kaden Schafer delivered the game-tying, 2-RBI triple. Ty Herzog followed with the go-ahead RBI single and Logan Renken tacked on another run off an error.

Elkhart had the game-tying runner on base with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Young and Renken combined to shut the door for Little River with two strikeouts to end the game.

No. 4 seed Little River (19-5) will take on No. 1 seed and undefeated Colony-Crest (24-0) in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinal.

Andale, Kingman, Bluestem, Belle Plaine softball drop opening games

A 20-win season came to an end for the Andale-Garden Plain softball team in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament in a 9-0 loss to No. 5 seed Bishop Miege.

Miege took control of the game with six runs in the second inning and Andale never recovered, as the Indians finished the game with just three hits from Addison Ross, Hannah Decker and Carly Hitt.

In the Class 3A opening round, Kingman-Norwich fell behind early and never recovered in a 7-3 loss to No. 5 seed Frontenac.

Frontenac jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, thanks to several errors made by Kingman. The Eagles threatened in the fourth inning when Marley Munz cranked a 2-run home run out of the park to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Frontenac responded with three more runs in the fifth inning.

Laney Wood added a solo home run in the sixth inning, as Kingman finished with just five hits in the game from Wood, Munz, Kayla Belt, Megan Hensley and Peyton Graber. Alex Schreiner finished throwing six innings in the circle, allowing three earned runs.

Both of the area’s teams in the Class 2-1A opening round lost, as No. 3 seed Bluestem fell 12-5 to Central Heights and No. 7 seed Belle Plaine dropped a 7-0 game to Troy.

Bluestem led 5-3 entering the final inning, but gave up nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to Central Heights in the loss. Delaney Blakesley and Pilar Cox both hit home runs for Bluestem, while Cox finished 3-for-4 with three RBI in the game and Jewell Carelton added two more RBI.

Belle Plaine capped off an 11-win season and finished with just two hits against second-seeded Troy from Natalie Forester and Delaynie Esterly.

Early losses end season for Halstead, Remington, West Elk baseball

In the Class 3A first round, Halstead lost 9-0 to No. 2 seed Bishop Ward to end a 15-win season. The game was scoreless through three innings until Ward exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning. Kamden Wise, Kaleb Wise, Jackson Swift and Chandler Drake finished with hits for Halstead.

Remington was also shut out in its opening loss in the Class 2-1A state tournament, a 10-0 defeat against No. 2 seed Mission Valley. The Broncos finished the season with a 15-8 record, as Kole Klaassen finished with the team’s only hit of the game.

Also in the Class 2-1A opening round, West Elk lost 4-1 to No. 3 seed Valley Falls. Nolan McDow scored the team’s only running in the second inning to cut the deficit to 2-1, but that would be the only run of the game for West Elk, which was held to two hits, the other coming from Sutton Sleezer. Dustin Montgomery threw a complete game for West Elk, allowing four earned runs and striking out three.

KSHSAA state baseball schedule on Friday

Class 5A (Eck Stadium in Wichita)

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-9) vs. No. 4 Blue Valley Southwest (17-6), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Bishop Carroll (19-4) vs. No. 6 Valley Center (17-6), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship, 5:45

Class 4A (Dean Evans Stadium in Salina)

No. 1 McPherson (21-2) vs. No. 5 Ottawa (16-6), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Tonganoxie (19-3) vs. No. 6 Paola (15-7), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship, 5:45

Class 3A (Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan)

No. 1 Wichita Collegiate (21-1) vs. No. 4 Girard (21-3), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Bishop Ward (22-2) vs. No. 3 Columbus (21-2), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship, 5:45

Class 2-1A (Great Bend Sports Complex)

No. 1 Colony-Crest (24-0) vs. No. 5 Little River (19-5), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Mission Valley (21-1) vs. No. 3 Valley Falls (20-3), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship, 5:45

KSHSAA state softball schedule on Friday

Class 6A (Shawnee Mission District Softball Complex)

No. 1 Washburn Rural (22-1) vs. No. 5 Derby (20-3), 10 a.m.

No. 7 Wichita Northwest (18-5) vs. No. 3 Topeka (20-3), 12:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 2:30

Championship, 4:45

Class 5A (Wilkins Stadium in Wichita)

No. 1 Bishop Carroll vs. No. 8 Goddard Eisenhower (16-6), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Valley Center (20-2) vs. No. 5 Spring Hill (19-2), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Basehor-Linwood (22-0) vs. No. 7 Topeka Seaman (17-5), 3

No. 3 Newton (20-2) vs. No. 6 Blue Valley Southwest (19-3), 5

Class 4A (Salina South)

No. 1 Wamego (22-1) vs. No. 5 Bishop Miege (18-3), 11 a.m. (Field 4B)

No. 2 Clearwater (22-1) vs. No. 3 Eudora (20-2), 11 a.m. (Field 6A)

Class 3A (Twin Oaks Complex in Manhattan)

No. 8 Santa Fe Trail (20-4) vs. No. 5 Frontenac (21-3), 11 a.m. (Field 1)

No. 7 Prairie View (20-4) vs. No. 6 Rossville (21-3), 11 a.m. (Field 4)

Class 2-1A (Green Sports Complex in Pratt)

No. 1 Ell-Saline (24-0) vs. No. 5 Mission Valley (21-2), 11 a.m. (Field A)

No. 2 Troy (22-0) vs. No. 6 Central Heights (15-7), 11 a.m. (Field B)

Third-place game, 1 p.m. (Field B)

Championship game, 1:30 p.m. (Field A)