ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Customer with HIV was refused service at Chicago salon, feds say

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A Chicago salon accused of refusing service to a customer who has HIV recently reached a settlement in a discrimination case brought against the business, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The salon, Faux Ever Beauty, “refused to perform an eyebrow microblading procedure” on a potential customer “ due to the person’s HIV status ,” a May 26 release from the DoJ says.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois brought a case against Faux Ever Beauty, saying it discriminated against the customer and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The investigation revealed that Faux Ever Beauty’s actions were not consistent with current medical knowledge,” the release said. “Moreover, an individual’s HIV status is not a legitimate or lawful reason to refuse to treat a patient seeking services.”

By settling, the salon agreed to pay the victim $4,500 as compensation, and the owner is required to take training on ADA requirements and “implement an anti-discrimination policy,” the release said.

“Salons and other businesses should understand that individuals seeking physical services should not be excluded based on HIV,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “This settlement should send a clear message that individuals living with HIV are entitled to the same services as everyone else.”

In the vast majority of cases, HIV is transmitted through sex or by sharing needles or similar drug paraphernalia. Transmission can happen in other ways, but such circumstances are “ extremely rare ” and highly specific.

Special education teacher duct-taped ‘agitated’ student’s mouth shut, PA district says

Hospital denied disability medical leave for Georgia worker, then fired her, feds say

Cheer stunt team posed with Black mannequin head in photos online, CA school says

Amazon discriminated against pregnant and disabled employees in New York, agency says

Comments / 6

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Pastor Chris Harris and Skokie Rabbi Ari Hart team up to erase $1.9 million in medical debt

CHICAGO - Chicago Pastor Chris Harris and Skokie Rabbi Ari Hart have teamed up to erase $1.9 million in medical debt for 2,000 Chicago families. Harris, who leads Bright Star Church in Bronzeville and St. James Church in Pullman, said that Rabbi Hart, of Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue, came to him with the idea. Together, they raised a little more than $10,000.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Complaints mount against Chicago's last Black bank: 'It's like the Flintstones'

CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Health
City
Justice, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Herald & Review

Nearly 54 years after his death, legacy of 1st African American astronaut lives on

CHICAGO - Maj. Robert Lawrence Jr. was an Englewood native whose contributions to the U.S. Air Force and NASA helped young scholars achieve their dreams in science. Though his untimely death prevented him from flying out of Earth’s atmosphere, his name has reached as far as the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. He is considered the first African American astronaut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salons#Feds#Doj#The U S Attorney#Americans#Faux Ever Beauty#Ada
CBS Chicago

Man accused of setting "Walking Man" on fire denied bail; victim not expected to survive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Melrose Park man accused of setting a homeless man known as "The Walking Man" on fire was ordered held without bail on Monday, as Cook County prosecutors said he is not expected to survive.Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack in the early morning hours of last Wednesday on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower."It takes a special kind of evil to do what the defendant did," Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Danny Hanichak said at Guardia's bond hearing Monday afternoon.Hanichak said 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis was sleeping on...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
wmay.com

Pritzker Administration Awarding Millions In Tax Credits For Low-Income Households

The Pritzker administration is awarding millions in tax credits across the state. $34 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits will help 25 affordable housing developments across 15 counties in the coming year. The federal incentive in partnership with the Illinois Housing and Development Authority will create and/or preserve 1,343 units for low-income Illinoisans, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. The tax credits will go to places in Springfield, Champaign, Virden, and Chicago among others.
CHICAGO, IL
vnexplorer.net

‘Momma stop!’ screamed girl, 8, after Chicago mom told her it was ‘their time to go’ and began suffocating her in Uptown, prosecutors say

Believing her 8-year-old daughter didn’t love her anymore, a Chicago woman axphyxiated her after they said prayers before bed in the Uptown neighborhood earlier in the week, prosecutors said Friday during the woman’s bond hearing. Andreal R. Hagler, 38, was charged with first-degree murder and was denied bail...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 4th Kane Death in 3 Days; 6,406 Illinois Cases Wednesday; ‘Hidden’ Wave of COVID

OVERVIEW: ‘Hidden’ Wave of COVID; Vaccine Has Only Slight Effect on Long COVID; Michigan Seeing Fewer Cases, Hospitalizations. Health experts say the U.S. may be in a “hidden” wave — one much larger than reported data would suggest. Although it is clear that infection rates have been steadily rising in recent weeks to their highest reported level since mid-February, scientists acknowledge that it is difficult to know how high COVID-19 case and even hospitalization numbers truly are, given the likely “substantially” undercounting of infections. (ABC News)
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
3K+
Followers
817
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy