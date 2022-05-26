Customer with HIV was refused service at Chicago salon, feds say

A Chicago salon accused of refusing service to a customer who has HIV recently reached a settlement in a discrimination case brought against the business, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The salon, Faux Ever Beauty, “refused to perform an eyebrow microblading procedure” on a potential customer “ due to the person’s HIV status ,” a May 26 release from the DoJ says.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois brought a case against Faux Ever Beauty, saying it discriminated against the customer and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The investigation revealed that Faux Ever Beauty’s actions were not consistent with current medical knowledge,” the release said. “Moreover, an individual’s HIV status is not a legitimate or lawful reason to refuse to treat a patient seeking services.”

By settling, the salon agreed to pay the victim $4,500 as compensation, and the owner is required to take training on ADA requirements and “implement an anti-discrimination policy,” the release said.

“Salons and other businesses should understand that individuals seeking physical services should not be excluded based on HIV,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “This settlement should send a clear message that individuals living with HIV are entitled to the same services as everyone else.”

In the vast majority of cases, HIV is transmitted through sex or by sharing needles or similar drug paraphernalia. Transmission can happen in other ways, but such circumstances are “ extremely rare ” and highly specific.

