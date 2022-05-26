‘Powerful dust devil’ flings trampoline onto Arizona interstate, officials say

A trampoline in Arizona was lifted by a powerful dust devil and stolen from its rightful owner, the state’s Department of Public Safety said.

A trooper conducting a traffic stop on May 21 saw the flying object that led to an important note: “One message we never expected to share: Secure your trampoline,” the Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote on Twitter.

The trooper in Tucson spotted the flying trampoline being lifted by a dust devil, the department said.

The trampoline was flung over the concrete divider wall on Interstate 10 and into lanes.

A “quick-thinking” driver moved the trampoline to the side of the road, and the trooper was able to secure the flying object to his patrol vehicle, the department said.