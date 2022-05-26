ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall through Monday evening. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Mountains will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 20:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN OSCEOLA...DICKINSON AND SOUTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Iowa...and southwestern Minnesota.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Grant, Otter Tail, Wadena, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Grant; Otter Tail; Wadena; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Western Wadena County in central Minnesota Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Grant County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Southern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Brushvale to near Melby, moving north at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rothsay around 430 PM CDT. Battle Lake, Lawndale and Clitherall around 435 PM CDT. Ottertail Lake, Amor and Phelps around 440 PM CDT. Richville, Star Lake and Ottertail around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dent and Big McDonald Lake. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 29 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Oneida WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Oneida, Florence and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Western Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 815 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, or 12 miles northwest of Sioux City, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Akron around 825 AM CDT. Craig around 835 AM CDT. Hawarden, Ireton and Maurice around 840 AM CDT. Sioux Center and Hudson around 845 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brunsville, Westfield and Chatsworth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Louise#Erosion#Flood Advisory#Noaa Weather Radio#Alaska Dot
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Brown; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Sibley County in central Minnesota Southeastern Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Martin County in south central Minnesota Brown County in south central Minnesota Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Renville County in central Minnesota Northwestern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 505 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Jeffers to Mountain Lake to near Jackson In Jackson County, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Springfield and Comfrey around 515 PM CDT. Trimont around 520 PM CDT. Sleepy Eye and Morgan around 525 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Butterfield, Franklin, New Ulm, St. James, Fairfax, Lafayette, Winthrop, Hector, Gibbon, Buffalo Lake and Hanska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast north of Coos Bay, including the North Spit, Lakeside, Reedsport, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and portions of Highway 101. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event is very unusual for this time of year. With increased recreational activity along the coast due to the holiday weekend and trees being fully leafed, there is an increased risk for damage, downed trees, and power outages. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. this afternoon at 445 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. .Heavy rainfall expected today and Wednesday will cause the river levels to rise above flood stage. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Little Osage River near Horton. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday morning. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 04:39:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Crooked River near Richmond affecting Ray County. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. At 19.1 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the South Main Street bridge over Wakenda Creek. At 19.8 feet, South Main Street along with Stonewall Street and Wabash Road on the south side of Carrollton are overtopped by flood waters. Flood waters also threaten businesses in low-lying areas near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 3.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 1pm 1pm 1pm Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 3.4 Tue 8am 6.6 18.5 11.8
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, East Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 03:38:00 Expires: 2022-06-02 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kona; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai Southeast; Niihau; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS .Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day today as a large long-period south swell arrives. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet, rising to 8 to 12 feet this afternoon. * WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson PATCHY FOG THROUGH 9 AM EDT Latest observations show much of the area under plenty of fog, with visibilities dipping below 1SM. With the sun up, the fog will soon mix out within the next hour or so. Use caution when driving. Use the low beam headlights and drive slow, especially where fog might be dense in some spots.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Funnel clouds can touch down and produce waterspouts. Although typically weak and short lived, a landfalling waterspout can cause property damage and serious injury. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Coastal Broward County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Broward County through 900 AM EDT At 829 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout near Sea Ranch Lakes, or over Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Oakland Park, Wilton Manors, Sea Ranch Lakes, Port Everglades, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Terra Mar, Pompano Beach Airport and North Andrews Gardens. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY FOG THROUGH 9 AM EDT Latest observations show much of the area under plenty of fog, with visibilities dipping below 1SM. With the sun up, the fog will soon mix out within the next hour or so. Use caution when driving. Use the low beam headlights and drive slow, especially where fog might be dense in some spots.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 7 miles southwest of Murdock, or 17 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Brooten and Sauk Centre. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
MASON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy