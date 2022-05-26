Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Funnel clouds can touch down and produce waterspouts. Although typically weak and short lived, a landfalling waterspout can cause property damage and serious injury. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Coastal Broward County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Broward County through 900 AM EDT At 829 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout near Sea Ranch Lakes, or over Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Oakland Park, Wilton Manors, Sea Ranch Lakes, Port Everglades, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Terra Mar, Pompano Beach Airport and North Andrews Gardens. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
