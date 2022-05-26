ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Harvest warns of door-to-door donation scam

By Erin McCullough
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Second Harvest Food Bank of Nashville warned there is a scam going around using their name, and people should report it to authorities.

Second Harvest officials said they received numerous reports of a separate organization named “Farmhouse Veggies” going door-to-door throughout the Nashville area purporting to solicit donations on behalf of Second Harvest.

That organization is in no way affiliated with Second Havest, officials said, nor does Second Harvest solicit monetary donations door-to-door. Upon hearing of the potential scam, Second Harvest officials said they contacted proper authorities, and the matter is currently under investigation.

“We ask that our friends who have donated to this organization please report it to the Attorney General’s office ,” officials said.

They added an assurance to donors that Second Harvest maintains full transparency with all its donors.

“Nothing is more important to us at Second Harvest than making sure our generous donors know that we operate with full transparency and uphold the highest standards possible when receiving any donations. For those who would like to make a monetary donation to Second Harvest, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org or call 615-329-3491 .”

