ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Deputies search for juveniles suspected of setting Lehigh Acres home on fire

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoy46_0frb2iYT00

Lee County deputies are looking for juveniles suspected of setting a house on fire in Lehigh Acres.

The incident happened Wednesday evening on the 500 block of Grant Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Investigators say a witness driving by told deputies more than one child was inside a home under construction.

The witness reported the kids were playing with a piece of wood that was set on fire and took off running once they were noticed.

NBC2 spoke with the realtor of the home who says the floors inside were scorched.

Investigators say $2,000 in damage was caused.

Neighbors who live nearby say they’ve been dealing with theft from construction sites, but never had to worry about arson.

Deputies say the suspects could face arson and burglary charges when caught.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to report it to LCSO.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man shot dead after attacking Cape Coral officer with metal pipe

A man has been killed by Cape Coral police after they say he attacked them with a metal pipe at a home on SW 2nd Terrace in Cape Coral. The Cape Coral Police Department said they responded to the scene for a possible Baker Act situation. They say Yosef Berkermus, 31, approached responding officers from his garage while holding a metal pipe.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Dog shot at Naples Dog Park

A dog was shot at the Naples Dog Park in downtown Naples late Saturday afternoon. The Naples Police Department went to 99 Riverside Circle to respond to the reported shooting, according to Naples Police. Detectives identified everyone involved at the scene. The dog was taken to a veterinarian to get...
NAPLES, FL
newstalkflorida.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Says His Officers Will ‘Put A Bullet Through Your Head’ If You Attempt A School Shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made it crystal clear death awaits school shooters in his jurisdiction. After the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the abysmal performance by police on the scene, there has been a lot of debate about what we can do to better protect kids. Well, the sheriff down in Florida made it very clear that the only thing waiting for school shooters is a bullet to the head. (RELATED: Photos Surface Of Heroic Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Texas School Shooter)
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Lcso
freightwaves.com

Florida truck driver charged with crashing rig while smoking meth

This isn’t a happy Memorial Day weekend for Florida truck driver Michael Calvo. The Cape Coral driver admitted to having smoked meth before he crashed into the back of a Publix shopping center Thursday afternoon in Haines City near Lakeland, according to reports that cited the Haines City Police Department.
HAINES CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

6 arrested on more than a dozen drug charges in Collier County

Six people were arrested in East Naples after the Collier County sheriff’s office found dangerous drugs on Friday. According to CCSO, the suspects are facing more than a dozen drug charges after detectives recovered fentanyl and other dangerous drugs from the scene. “Our community spoke up and our hardworking...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fake rental schemes in North Port continue

More crooks trying to take your money off fake rentals in North Port. North Port Police and crime analysts are looking to stop the crimes. Investigators say they often see fake listings on Craigslist and Facebook marketplace. In most cases, victims are sending money without actually meeting anyone. North Port...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man dies in Charlotte County crash

A Fort Myers man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Charlotte County. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling south on Williams Drive late Saturday night when it swerved off the roadway and overturned into a nearby ditch. Troopers say a 20-year-old man from Fort Myers, a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

2 dead in possible Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide, deputies say

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Lakewood Ranch home Friday night. Deputies were asked to go to the Lake Vista Condos for a welfare check at the request of a woman who said she hadn’t heard from her sister and brother-in-law for a week.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man found guilty of 2017 armed 7-Eleven robbery

A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty Thursday evening of a 2017 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers. Oscar Pierre, 27, was found guilty of one count of robbery, including actual possession of a firearm on that charge, and two counts of aggravated assault. The jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday evening, following a three-day trial in Lee County.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy