Deputies search for juveniles suspected of setting Lehigh Acres home on fire

Lee County deputies are looking for juveniles suspected of setting a house on fire in Lehigh Acres.

The incident happened Wednesday evening on the 500 block of Grant Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Investigators say a witness driving by told deputies more than one child was inside a home under construction.

The witness reported the kids were playing with a piece of wood that was set on fire and took off running once they were noticed.

NBC2 spoke with the realtor of the home who says the floors inside were scorched.

Investigators say $2,000 in damage was caused.

Neighbors who live nearby say they’ve been dealing with theft from construction sites, but never had to worry about arson.

Deputies say the suspects could face arson and burglary charges when caught.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to report it to LCSO.