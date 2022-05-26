ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Solar Junkyard wins approval for 33-story West Loop apartment tower

By danieldschell
buildingupchicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar Junkyard can build their 33-story, 204-unit apartment tower in the West Loop/Fulton Market area. So says the Chicago Plan Commission, which approved the Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture-designed proposal during Thursday’s meeting. What’s significant about this is that Solar Junkyard might be the...

buildingupchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Pritzker Administration Awarding Millions In Tax Credits For Low-Income Households

The Pritzker administration is awarding millions in tax credits across the state. $34 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits will help 25 affordable housing developments across 15 counties in the coming year. The federal incentive in partnership with the Illinois Housing and Development Authority will create and/or preserve 1,343 units for low-income Illinoisans, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. The tax credits will go to places in Springfield, Champaign, Virden, and Chicago among others.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

Fire sweeps through cabins at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

UTICA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed multiple cabins and villas at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock southwest of Chicago Monday afternoon. The popular resort is located about 95 miles southwest of Chicago in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain said the blaze started with a porch fire on one of the cabins – which are owned separately from the resort.Each cabin measured about 2,500 square feet. The fire was so intense that it was visible on satellite images. A total of seven cabins were destroyed in the fire. No others were damaged.The Grand Bear Resort said everyone was evacuated safely. The lodge and waterpark at Grand Bear were not damaged, nor were the majority of cabins and villas, the resort said.A total of 57 fire departments responded to the scene, Partain said. The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago also responded.This was not the first time firefighters have responded to the resort. On Jan. 2. 2018, there was another massive response for a fire at the same resort – then known as Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.Owners spent years renovating after the fire.
CHICAGO, IL
KISS 106

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Man injured after scooter hit "baseball-sized" pothole in Chicago agrees to $600,000 settlement with city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pothole will cost the city of Chicago $600,000, after a man badly hurt in a fall while riding a scooter agreed to settle his lawsuit against the city.In June of 2019, Eloy Scheunemann hurt his knee falling off an electric scooter when he ran over a baseball-sized pothole near Wood and Iowa streets in West Town, and needed several surgeries.His attorneys said the city was notified about the pothole a week before the accident and failed to fix it."The most important thing is that nothing like this ever happens to anyone else's spouse, sibling, friend or loved one," said Scheunemann's attorney, Bryant Greening. "Here's hoping for a safe, injury-free summer for anyone who chooses to ride an electric scooter."The proposed $600,000 settlement with the city still must be approved by the City Council.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka residents rip limited beach access and views in park district’s Centennial-Elder overhaul

Because of the fence and breakwater, which would extend onto the beach, access to the 1,000 feet of public beachfront will only be possible through the park's entrance off Sheridan Road. Pedestrians would not be able to walk across the beach at the waterfront. The post Winnetka residents rip limited beach access and views in park district’s Centennial-Elder overhaul appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Loop#Solar Junkyard#Newcastle Limited
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Chicago

Most Americans would agree that a good steak is one of the best meals ever. However, with so many steakhouses around nowadays is hard to pick one. Sure, you can make one at home, but we all like to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant. If you are looking for new steakhouses in Chicago, here is a list of 3 amazing places that serve delicious food and also have amazing atmosphere. All of them are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Rescue Crews Called After Canoe Overturns On Fox River

An unplanned dip in the Fox River for a couple of people and a dog. Serena Fire Department and the Sheridan Ambulance Service were summoned just after 11 Monday morning about a canoe flipped over just north of Route 52. Two people and a dog fell out of the canal. They were rescued without any injuries.
SERENA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
cwbchicago.com

At least 6 people robbed on North Side, mostly in Wrigleyville and Lakeview; crimes linked to similar wave in Rogers Park

Armed robbers held up at least six people on the North Side late Sunday night and early today, police said. Investigators have linked some of the latest robberies to a similar hold-up spree that occurred in Rogers Park early Sunday morning. We reported yesterday that a source believed the Rogers Park robberies were committed by the remnants of an armed robbery crew that committed dozens of robberies earlier this month and shot a man.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Largest Waterpark In Illinois Opens This Saturday

Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Planned closure of Little Village CVS sparks protests, backlash

CHICAGO — The upcoming closure of a CVS In Little Village has sparked protests. The store, located at 26th Street and Pulaski Road, will shut down on June 7. Opponents say the pharmacy fills 1,800 prescriptions per week. They said many of the patients do not have vehicles and will have to take at least […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

River North shootings leave 2 women, 1 man injured

Two shootings in River North on Sunday night and early Monday left two women and one man injured, according to Chicago police. CPD has announced no arrests. The first incident occurred on the 500 block of West Erie near Montgomery Ward Park. Police said a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were sitting in a parked minivan when three or four men walked up to them around 10 p.m. Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Seandell Holliday, 16, killed in chaotic gathering at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy