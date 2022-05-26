Solar Junkyard wins approval for 33-story West Loop apartment tower

UTICA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed multiple cabins and villas at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock southwest of Chicago Monday afternoon. The popular resort is located about 95 miles southwest of Chicago in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain said the blaze started with a porch fire on one of the cabins – which are owned separately from the resort.Each cabin measured about 2,500 square feet. The fire was so intense that it was visible on satellite images. A total of seven cabins were destroyed in the fire. No others were damaged.The Grand Bear Resort said everyone was evacuated safely. The lodge and waterpark at Grand Bear were not damaged, nor were the majority of cabins and villas, the resort said.A total of 57 fire departments responded to the scene, Partain said. The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago also responded.This was not the first time firefighters have responded to the resort. On Jan. 2. 2018, there was another massive response for a fire at the same resort – then known as Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.Owners spent years renovating after the fire.

