Search continues for person after fire; house to be demolished

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire officials said they are still trying to find someone not accounted for during an overnight house fire.

Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. to a house near Stonebridge Court and Ironwood Lane. However, it is believed the fire likely started before that. The house was a total loss, according to fire officials.

One person remains unaccounted for more than 15 hours after the fire started. A fire department spokesperson said typically there would be two adults at the house overnight. However, investigators have only been able to reach one of them.

“The last report to the fire department was that there was a resident inside the structure, inside that building. That’s the last report we have,” said Champaign Fire Public Information Officer Randy Smith.

The one suspected occupant is not hurt. They were not home at the time of the fire. They have made phone calls to anyone they know of that could have a clue where the other, missing person might be, but still not luck.

This is the reason why the fire department is conducting what they called a “controlled demolition” of the house. It was not structurally sound enough to send firefighters in to search and make sure that person is not in there still.

Smith said they do not know how the fire started. He did say they do not have any reason to believe foul play was involved.

