Karim Benzema appeared to give Real Madrid the lead near the end of the first half of the Champions League final. Amid a scramble in the area, Benzema picked up a rebound, firing a low shot past Alisson. Madrid had very little of the play in the first half but looked like it had secured a vital lead just before the half. However, the assistant referee lifted his flag after the ball went in, resulting in an initial call of offside. VAR came in from there, and after a nearly four-minute review, referee Clement Turpin stuck with the initial decision and the match...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO