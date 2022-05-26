ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Police Rule Ashuburn Deaths Murder-Suicide

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Authorities say that the two bodies found at an Ashburn home were the result of a murder-suicide.

Loudoun County deputies found the bodies of John Sharmoukh, 45, and Mariam A. Farouk Kamal, 31, at their home on Old Line Terrace just before 9:30 on Tuesday, May 24, authorities said. Though, investigators have not said who was the aggressor in the slayings.

Reports say detectives found the body of Sharmoukh on the the front lawn of the house. He apparently jumped from a third story window while on fire, Fox 5 reported . A neighbor rushed over with a fire extinguisher to put him out, but medical authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputies found Kamal inside the home stabbed to death, a police report said.

The couple's three children were at school when this happened. They are staying with family, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the case with the help of the medical examiner and Loudoun County County Fire Marshal's Office.

Friends Raise Money For Funeral, Couples' 3 Orphaned Children

Their church, St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in Ashburn announced funeral services for Shamrokh and Kamal will be held at Wednesday, June 1, at the church. The reading of the divine liturgy and displaying of the bodies is at 9 a.m. and funeral prayers begin at 11 a.m.

St. Moses is also raising money to pay for the funeral cost and help care for the couple's three children. So far, the church has raised nearly $200,000 of its $250,000 goal from more than 1,600 donors. To see that campaign click here .

A friend set up a GoFundMe campaign as well to pay for funeral expenses. So far,159 people have donated more than $13,000 of the $20,000 goal. Click here to learn more about the GoFundMe. Money from this campaign will be added to St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church's total, the poster said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Three Dead In Stafford Crash

Three people died in a Stafford County crash on Sunday, May 29, authorities said.The head-on collision occurred at Austin Ridge Drive and Shieds Road in Stafford around 7:40 p.m., the county sheriff's office said.The victims' identities had not been released as of Monday.Both drivers and one passen…
STAFFORD, CT
Augusta Free Press

Update: Stafford County authorities locate missing teenager

Update: Monday, 8:17 p.m. Makayla Edwards has been safely located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. First report: Monday, 4:02 p.m. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old juvenile. Makayla Edwards was last seen on Sunday at Stonegate Apartments in North Stafford....
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#Coptic#Violent Crime#Fox 5
wbrc.com

Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WUSA) - Three police officers in Virginia saved a choking toddler after pulling her father over for speeding. Officer Cristian Durham saw a car going 70 miles per hour in a 35-zone around 4 a.m. May 19 along Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg, Virginia. When he pulled the car over, the driver said his 2-year-old daughter was having an emergency.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Daily Voice

DC Firefighters Catch Baby Dropped From 2nd Story Window

An infant dropped form a second-story window in a fire Sunday, May 29 was caught by Washington DC firefighters.The baby was dropped as flames ravaged a home on the 700 block of Alabama Ave.Two adults and a child were brought safely down a ladder. Seven residents were evaluated by EMS but did not re…
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Maryland motorcycle crashes

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday. A State Police news release says 53-year-old Sandra Kay Wetzel, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County.
HANCOCK, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 pm, the suspect placed a Dewalt impact drill under this shirt and left the Tractor Supply store in Charlotte Hall without paying for it. The suspect then left the area in a blue Chevy Avalanche.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash Kills Woman In Washington County

The woman lost control of her motorcycle and crashed on I-70 in Hancock. Hancock, Md. (DG) – An accident Sunday morning in Washington County involving three motorcycles leaves a woman dead, and three others injured. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 70 westbound in Hancock at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Early morning homicide under investigation in Hillcrest Heights

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Prince George’s County. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s (PGPD) official Twitter account, Saturday around midnight police responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Rd. with the reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found an adult man outside […]
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Shots Fired In Family Anne Arundel Argument: Police

A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

One dead, teenager airlifted after triple motorcycle crash

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are looking into a fatal crash in Hancock, Md. At around 11:25 a.m., Sunday MSP was called to a crash involving three motorcycles westbound on I-70. According to the news release, the initial investigation showed that Sandra Kay Wetzel, 53-years-old, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was driving her 95 […]
HANCOCK, MD
popville.com

“What I woke up to this morning…”

C. reports Sunday: “This morning I discovered someone shot up my car! MPD placed a business card on my window and a handwritten note: “Destruction of property and illegal use of a firearm.”. Happened on the corner of Georgia Ave and Madison Street, NW.”. And Nils sends a...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Shots-Fired Incident, Attempted Robbery On I-270 In Frederick County

State Police say the victim was not injured. Frederick, Md (KM) No one was injured in an attempted robbery and shots-fired incident on Interstate-270 on Thursday afternoon. . State Police say at around 12:40 PM, a woman driving her KIA SUV on southbound I-270 was bumped in the rear. She stopped on a ramp and so did the vehicle which struck hers.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy