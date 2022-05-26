ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s office warns of new phone scam

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

On May 19, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft by deception. The victim, an 88-year-old Des Moines County resident, reported being contacted by an individual posing as his granddaughter. The victim reported that the subject told him she was in jail and needed bail money. The victim sent $8000.00 in a package to an address in Port St. Lucie, FL the same day. Des Moines County Deputies contacted the Port St Lucie Police Department and informed them of the suspected theft.

On May 20, Port St Lucie Police Officers intercepted the package sent by the victim and retrieved the money that was sent. Officers repacked and delivered the package as scheduled to attempt to identify the suspects.

Detectives with the Port St Lucie Police Department surveilled the residence where the package was sent and observed a vehicle drive up and subjects took the now empty package from the residence. Detectives performed a traffic stop and identified the driver, Jenny Richard and passenger Jordan Dor as the occupants of the vehicle. Dor was identified as the subject who approached the residence and took the package. The package was found at Dor’s feet during the traffic stop.

Dor and Richard were both arrested and charged with Larceny – Grand Theft (More than $5,000 but less than $10,000) per Florida code. Richard and Dor were taken to the St Lucie County Jail on a $5000.00 bond each.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens that scammers can be extremely assertive and persuasive, and to follow these tips to prevent from becoming the victim of a phone scam:

  • Don’t send or wire money to anyone you have not met before.
  • Don’t give out personal or financial information over the phone.
  • Contact a trusted family member who can confirm or deny if the caller’s story is legitimate.
  • Ask the caller questions that would be difficult for them to answer.
  • Contact law enforcement immediately with any concerns and they will investigate.
Comments / 16

DeAnn Daughtery
3d ago

5 times Amazon..$1,500.00 charges pending on my account..if not authorizing push #1 for rep..well very broken English demanding my banking information..what's really funny..I have now Amazon account (laughing) they hang up😏..new one yesterday my apple/iPhone has been compromised & hacked..same ole song & dance..no apple or iphones here..they yolks on them..broken English😖get a job scammers

Reply
10
Denise Johnson
3d ago

hasn't this scam been around for a few years about telling an older person that they are their grandchild seems to me it has

Reply(1)
7
Tammy Burt
3d ago

that happened to my mother in law thank God we called police and were lucky to stop the money before it got to them they told her het grandson was in a car accident in jail and started at 8 000 and came down to 4 000, but we got it back for her

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
