Morgan County, AL

Storms pull down power lines, trees in Morgan County

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A powerful storm in Morgan County uprooted trees and pulled down power lines on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 500 block of Wilson Mountain Road and Lindsey Private Drive in the Oden Ridge community.

There were no injuries reported, but the sheriff’s office said several homes were damaged.

Officials say Joe Wheeler Electric was on their way to the scene, and drivers should avoid the area and expect delays if they do need to go there.

This is a developing story.

