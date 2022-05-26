ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Expansion to Continue Casey Jones Distillery Story That is Writing Itself

By News Edge Newsroom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey Jones Distillery recently announced they are planning a $2 million expansion. Co-founder Peg Hays says the expansion will significantly increase production and create around 15 jobs within the next few years. The story of Casey Jones begins almost 100 years ago. The legendary Kentuckian built around 150 square...

