Kansas City, MO

If Congress doesn’t pass a bill to address mass shootings, they shouldn’t be paid, Cleaver says

By Daniel Desrochers
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, introduced a bill Thursday that would suspend pay for members of Congress every time there is a mass shooting.

His bill comes in the immediate aftermath of two mass shootings this month — one in Buffalo, New York, where a racist gunman killed 10 people and one in Texas where an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in the last week of classes before summer vacation.

Cleaver, who is a United Methodist pastor, said he proposed the bill because he is tired of Congress neglecting to take action in the aftermath of another mass shooting.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing kids murdered at school, Americans gunned down at the supermarket or in their place of worship, and Missourians slaughtered on street corners because Congress refuses to do anything about gun violence,” said Cleaver, a former Kansas City mayor. “If lawmakers aren’t going to do their jobs to protect the American people, then they ought not receive any compensation following the inevitable next mass shooting.”

Every month there is a mass shooting in which four or more people are killed, the bill would suspend the pay of members of Congress for a month. It is unlikely to become law.

There have been 10 mass shootings that have killed four or more people in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive , an independent data collection group. At least one has occurred every month this year except March.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting in Texas, the U.S. Senate did not bring a U.S. House-approved bill strengthening background checks for people who purchase guns to a vote. A group of lawmakers has begun meeting about potential bipartisan legislation that could pass the Senate, but the bills remain a long-shot in a Senate that is evenly split among party lines.

While there have been inklings of support among some Republican senators for a federal red flag law — which would allow authorities to seize the guns of someone determined to be a danger to themselves or others — a similar bill proposed in the House of Representatives did not get any Republican votes when it passed a House committee.

The red flag bill will get a vote on the floor of the House when they return the first week of June from their Memorial Day Weekend recess.

After the shooting in Buffalo, the House of Representatives passed a bill intended to give the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation more power to go after domestic terrorists.

It was blocked in the Senate Thursday.

Comments / 18

Beverly Caselman
4d ago

Cleaver what have you done to stop crime in your city..nothing! We don't need more big government control. Quit defunding the police and let them do their job. The courts need to abide by the law and quit letting criminals back on the streets. We have a functioning system that has laws..we need to enforce them!

Reply
11
Kim Braun
4d ago

Mandate teachers to be armed. Only real solution. Use high tech guns that only that teacher can fire and supply the weapon and proper training and on going practice. If you’re to immature to handle a weapon to protect children you’re to immature to handle children and shouldn’t be teaching

Reply(2)
4
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Greg Abbott Is Considering Declaring Texas Under ‘Invasion’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is openly musing about declaring Texas under “invasion” in what would be a radical, legally dubious attempt to address the state’s migrant crisis. The plan would involve invoking war powers and allowing state police to begin rounding up migrants and asylum-seekers and then dispatching them over the border into Mexico—at a moment when federal authorities are bracing for the number of migrant crossings to potentially triple this summer.
TEXAS STATE
Kansas City, MO
