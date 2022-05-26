ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman has hamstring injury: observations from team’s OTAs

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The Chiefs were hamstrung during the first week of voluntary organized team activities.

In addition to rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore continuing to rehabilitate from a hamstring injury, the Chiefs on Thursday were without starting wideout Mecole Hardman.

“He tweaked a hamstring earlier (Wednesday),” Reid said of Hardman.

As for Moore, who was limited during early May’s rookie minicamp, the Chiefs are continuing to hold back their second-round pick during these voluntary OTA workouts.

“We’re just letting that thing heal up,” Reid said of Moore’s injury. “He’s chomping at the bit to get in there and go, but kind of letting that ride right now.”

While Moore observed his teammates’ on-field work, Hardman’s absence opened the door for other wide receivers, including newcomers Corey Coleman, Omar Bayless and Matthew Sexton, to experience more repetitions.

They all worked alongside the Chiefs’ prized free-agent receiver signings, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and impressed quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“These guys are smart,” Mahomes said. “I think that’s the big thing for me. Marquez, JuJu, Corey Coleman, all these new guys that we have in the building are smart, they work hard and they want to compete. That’s a very deep receiving room.”

Without their two wide receivers, the Chiefs powered through a practice session that extended nearly two hours on Thursday morning.

Reid had the opportunity to see how much this year’s draft class retained from the rookie minicamp while working in the veterans. He came away pleased with the collective effort.

“It’s great to have these guys back in here,” Reid said. “We’ve had a good turnout. They’re working hard within the rules of what you can do and they’re competing the best they can.

“It’s good to introduce all this new stuff to the new players and they seem to be very responsive picking it up. They had some carryover from Phase II to Phase III, which has been good to see that.”

PARTICIPATION REPORT

Quarterback Chad Henne, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, tight end Mark Vital, right tackle Lucas Niang (knee), defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackles Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders, linebacker Jermain Carter and safety Juan Thornhill were not observed on the practice field.

Reid didn’t appear concerned about the multiple absences, especially with the voluntary nature of these OTA workouts.

“We had a few injuries, sickness and we’ve had a couple of muscle pull things,” Reid said. “But nothing that is big and it is the offseason, so we’ll just kind of leave it at that.”

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), defensive lineman Kehinde Oginni Hassan and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho didn’t have their helmets and observed the practice session off to the side.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed participated in stretching and conditioning, but the Chiefs appeared to hold him out of team-related drills.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. hasn’t signed his franchise tender , so he’s not under contract and not with the team this week.

OBSERVATIONS

The Chiefs’ media rules during OTAs prohibit the reporting of personnel groupings (first- or second- or third-team units), specific formations/alignments, trick plays, situational plays and statistics.

Allowed, however, are general observations about head-turning and notable plays:

• Mahomes made one of his signature no-look passes during 7-on-7 drills, connecting with Valdes-Scantling near the right sideline while looking at another receiver in the middle of the field.

• Cornerback Deandre Baker made a nifty interception during one-on-one drills against wide receiver Cornell Powell. At the snap of the ball, Powell took off down the right sideline with Baker in stride alongside him. Rookie quarterback Dustin Crum launched the pass, which appeared slightly underthrown and forced Baker and Powell to adjust mid-stride. Baker got the best of the play, as he jumped up and snared the pass out of Powell’s hands.

• During 11-on-11 red zone drills, wideout Justin Watson got behind cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Chiefs’ first-round pick, and was on the receiving end of a beautifully placed pass from Mahomes, who dropped the ball into Watson’s arms near the back of the end zone.

• Tight end Jody Fortson, who is making his return from a ruptured Achilles tendon, was on the field with his teammates. Fortson, however, might have been on a pitch count as his work during team drills was limited.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
hotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, & More NFL Stars React To Texas Shooting

National Football League stars are calling for gun law reform following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, where a lone gunman opened fire inside Ross Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath of the shooting, NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, and Davante Adams took to social media to share their thoughts on the senseless violence.
TEXAS STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Looking at the Browns' receiving corps situation

Cleveland’s receiving stats last year were nothing short of disappointing. Their wide receiver room was headed by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry coming into the season with youngsters Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones eager to contribute. Paired with a three-headed tight end attack comprised of David Njoku, Austin Hooper, and Harrison Bryant, the Browns’ offensive weapons looked poised for success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Texans Climb In Latest NFL Power Ranking

Stop the presses! For once, the Houston Texans have not been ranked last in an NFL power ranking. That honor goes to the Seattle Seahawks in Pro Football Focus' latest ranking, with the Texans reaching the dizzying heights of 28th place. The Texans were able to finally start their rebuild...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Watson
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Corey Coleman
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

A Leader Has Already Emerged For The Chiefs' Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs had a big hole to fill after Tyrann Mathieu decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints. Fortunately, they were able to sign Justin Reid who played for the Houston Texans for the last four seasons. Reid is already starting to make his mark as a leader for their defensive unit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Analyst Names Dallas Cowboys Most "Underappreciated" Player

With the offseason in full swing, NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund has decided to name the most "underappreciated" player on each NFC team. While there are several options to choose from, Frelund went with running back Tony Pollard as the most "underappreciated" player on the Dallas Cowboys. "Pollard’s 6.4 yards per rush...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Star Has Message For The Chiefs

The Denver Broncos know how much they've struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs for the last several years. Denver has lost its last 13 games to Kansas City with the last win coming in 2015 when Peyton Manning was the quarterback. Since then, the Broncos have started 11 different quarterbacks,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Ota#American Football
FanSided

Justin Reid says practicing against Chiefs offense makes defense better

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid says it’s helping a young defense to practice against Patrick Mahomes and such a potent offense. When the National Football League revealed its regular-season schedule for the 2022 season, the conversation around the slate for the Kansas City Chiefs was about its difficulty. Each team tends to rise up to the challenge of playing the Chiefs each and every week as a sort of mini-Super Bowl, as if a potential victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in any given week is a major victory for the opponent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Says 1 Receiver Has Been 'Pleasant Surprise'

Patrick Mahomes must adjust to running Kansas City's offense without Tyreek Hill. With their star wideout game, the Chiefs will need a more collaborative effort from their receivers in 2022. While lacking a star replacement, Kansas City added Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and rookie Skyy Moore. The AFC West juggernaut...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Addresses Tom Brady Rumors: NFL World Reacts

Bruce Arians has once again been asked about the rumors of a rift with Tom Brady, which according to some, led to his retirement from the National Football League. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach finds the rumors to be humorous. “People love to talk about it,” Arians said...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs still have three unsigned rookies from 2022 draft

The Kansas City Chiefs still have three unsigned rookies at this stage of the offseason, but there’s no drama behind the lack of contracts. It should be clear to everyone at this point that the era of drama when it comes to rookie contracts has come and gone. The National Football League’s collective bargaining agreement made sure that the old days of rookie holdouts and drama about taking a particular player are over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
3K+
Followers
817
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy