Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday proposed additional action to strengthen and close loopholes in state gun laws in the wake of a horrific mass shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of at least 21 people – including 19 elementary school children. Out of an abundance of caution, Governor Hochul is directing State Police to increase visibility at schools in their patrol areas statewide. This increased presence includes check-ins at schools to be conducted by both uniform and plainclothes members. This effort will continue through the end of the school year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO