Sometimes a change of scenery can recharge your battery. Now, the Arkansas Razorbacks aren’t headed to Stillwater, Okla. this weekend for a vacation, but perhaps playing away from home and outside the SEC footprint will be a refreshing change for Dave Van Horn’s Hogs, who have looked a bit tired in recent weeks at the tail end of a pressure-packed regular season as well as in SEC Tournament play.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO