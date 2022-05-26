ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

I used DIEUX skincare products for a month, including the Instagram-famous eye masks — and the moisturizer is the real winner

By Andrea Bossi
Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Andrea Bossi/Insider

  • DIEUX is a pandemic-born skincare brand with a focus on transparency in its products.
  • It went viral for its eye masks ($25) and has since released a serum ($69) and a moisturizer ($45) .
  • I tested the products for four weeks and shared my verdict below.

Navigating all the new skincare brands can be hard. It seems like every day there is a new celebrity or dermatologist brand, with some going viral and others staying under the radar. Meet DIEUX, where you should aim your focus next.

DIEUX Skin is an innovation- and transparency-focused skincare brand that released its first product in 2020, which gained attention when Hailey Bieber shared it on Instagram . Since then, DIEUX has released a serum and a cream moisturizer.

Andrea Bossi/Insider

"[Dieux] is the French word for Gods," DIEUX CEO and co-founder Charlotte Palermino told Insider. "We wanted to create a community where curiosity, learning, and asking questions were encouraged. We don't want you to take a leap of faith, we want you to better understand your skin and how you're being marketed to."

All of its products have dedicated pages with FAQs and information about clinical testing and pricing transparency. DIEUX calls itself religious about results and abides by a handful of commandments rooted in sustainability, transparency, and effective formulas.

I tried out the brand's three available products: a serum, moisturizer, and eye mask. Turns out, they're pretty great.

My experience with DIEUX skincare products

I used the Deliverance serum after washing my face, followed by the Instant Angel moisturizer for nearly four weeks. Some nights, I'd pop on the eye masks over my eye cream. Here's how it all went.

Deliverance ($69): the hyped-up serum

Andrea Bossi/Insider

It's not in the name, but here's what makes the serum cool: It uses clinically tested and proven cannabinoids from a hemp seed complex to soothe the skin. Other ingredients like niacinamide help even the tone and support the skin's barrier.

"We are all obsessed with skincare, with cosmetics and the science of it," Palermino said. "We're hoping to build a better environment for anyone that wants to start (or grow) their skincare journey without shame, fear, or judgment."

This milky and lightweight serum has a very typical serum texture. It's watery, glides on, and absorbs quickly without leaving my skin greasy. Deliverance is specifically formulated to soothe irritated skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and uneven tone. While I don't currently struggle with fine lines or uneven tone, I did find the serum to be highly soothing and calming for redness.

I liked using Deliverance, but at $69, you can find highly-coveted serums that target specific skincare concerns for less. (See the best vitamin C serums , best niacinamide serums , and best anti-aging serums .)

Dieux Deliverance $69.00 FROM DIEUX

Instant Angel ($45): the skin barrier protecting moisturizer

Andrea Bossi/Insider

I was overwhelmed the very first time I used this fragrance-free cream because I dispensed way too much. Since this moisturizer is so rich and creamy, a little goes a long way. After a few more uses – and after I learned the art of dispensing product from an aluminum tube – I grew to appreciate how Instant Angel melts into my face.

Ingredients include moisture heroes like glycerin and squalane as well as other plant-derived fat complexes that mimic the skin's natural barrier. This helps strengthen it where it may be weakened, especially important if you have sensitive or damaged skin.

Because this moisturizer is so rich, I was initially concerned it was going to clog my pores and cause breakouts. Instead, every time I apply this product, it leaves a glowiness on my face and feels protective more than anything else. I have tested lots of different moisturizers, but this one is unique in its feel and effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzYGi_0fraw3G300 Dieux Instant Angel $45.00 FROM DIEUX

Forever Eye Mask ($25): reusable silicone eye masks

Andrea Bossi/Insider

The brand initially launched with its reusable Forever Eye Mask in 2020. Made with 100% medical-grade silicone, these allow you to refresh and nourish your under-eye area without creating the waste of one-time-use masks.

You simply lay them over eye products to lock in moisture. I like using the eye mask with Maelove's Eye Enhancer in order to get the full, hydrating benefits of the product.

(If you have a silicone allergy, sadly this one is not for you.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFazU_0fraw3G300 Dieux Forever eye mask $25.00 FROM DIEUX

The bottom line

This is a cult-favorite brand for a reason. If I could only buy one thing from DIEUX, it would be the Instant Angel moisturizer . The other products are good, but this is the one worth raving about. The richness in the cream and instant soothing I feel from it is unlike most other moisturizers I have tried.

As of now, the founders said the next product to come out is an eye cream. (I'd really love to see a cleanser and a sunscreen from the brand, but those are TBD.) Beyond the quality of the products, DIEUX's commitment to price transparency for every product is notable and something I'd like to see more brands doing.

