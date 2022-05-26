Merced County coroner identifies man who police say was run over by bus in Dos Palos

A man who police say was run over and killed by a bus in Dos Palos on Wednesday has been identified by the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as 36-year-old Ruben Zapien of Dos Palos, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to authorities, Dos Palos police officers responded to the 2500 block of Almond Street at about 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, after the driver of a farm labor bus told authorities he had run over someone. According to Dos Palos Police Chief Richard McEachin, the man was pulling out of the driveway at a residence when he felt a bump and saw that he had hit a person.

Emergency medical services personnel responded and Zapien was pronounced dead at the scene. McEachin said said it is unclear what the man was doing at the time of the incident but that he appeared to be lying beneath the bus when the driver pulled away.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Dos Palos Police Department at 209-392-2176 and ask for Officer Esparza.