ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

CIF Southern Section announces 29th year of Commissioner’s Cup Champions

By courtesy
localocnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CIF Southern Section is proud to announce the top girl’s and boy’s athletic programs during the 2021-2022 school year. This marks the 29th year the CIF-SS has honored schools with the Commissioner’s Cup. It is the first time since the 2018-19 school year in recognizing these schools as COVID interrupted...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

Three OC baseball teams earn top seeds in CIF Southern California regionals

Orange County high school baseball teams are among those selected to compete in the CIF Southern California Regional championships beginning Tuesday at host sites, according to CIF state officials. CIF Southern Section champions JSerra, Tesoro and Estancia earned top seeds in the regional. Higher seeded teams will be home teams...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Irvine and Yorba Linda football teams battle it out in spring scrimmage

Players from Yorba Linda (left) and Irvine get together after a scrimmage this week. (Photo courtesy Irvine football). Irvine and Yorba Linda high school football teams, both coming off 10-0 regular seasons, met this week in a scrimmage at Yorba Linda and it appears the event was beneficial for both teams.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Education
Santa Ana, CA
Sports
Santa Ana, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
localocnews.com

UCLA rallies for wild 25-22 victory over Oregon State in Pac-12 baseball tourney

Teams combined for 47 runs and 53 hits in the 10-inning game. UCLA and Oregon State engaged in one of the wildest games in college baseball history on Saturday afternoon as part of the Pac-12 Tournament, with the Bruins picking up a 25-22 win on a three-run walk-off home run from redshirt sophomore Tommy Beres in Scottsdale, Ariz.
CORVALLIS, OR
localocnews.com

“Encuentro de Almas” with C&C comes to 2nd Sunday in The Chapel in June

C&C will perform “Encuentro de Almas” at St. Isidore Historical Plaza on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candi Sosa and Cristina Rebull are seasoned professionals who first united their voices singing Cuban and American music in 2014. C&C are internationally-known Cuban singers who are talented performers individually, but, when they come together magic happens.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif Southern Section#Swimming#Volleyball#The Cif Ss#Covid#Newport Harbor
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, May 31, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Highs...
localocnews.com

Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church honored by California Park and Recreation Society and the City of Los Alamitos

The City of Los Alamitos Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Commission nominated the Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church for the California Park & Recreation Society District 10 Volunteer Merit Award for their commitments to the community. During the week of March 22, 2021, fifth graders at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Save the Date: Rancho Los Cerritos 2022 Gala on September 24, 2022

Experience delicious food, live music, conversations with friends and stories of home at Long Beach’s original home, Rancho Los Cerritos. Details to follow, be sure to mark your calendar for September 24th today!. Funding has been provided to RLC by California Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities...
CERRITOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
localocnews.com

Garden Grove Day Camp brings enchantment to kids’ summer

If you’re looking to make summer special for the kids, enroll them in the 2022 “Enchanted Summer” Garden Grove Day Camp program. Garden Grove Day Camp offers nine weeks of fun, safe, and affordable summer activities and excursions for youth, ages 5 to 12. The program runs Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 13 through August 12. Camp is held at the Courtyard Center in Village Green park, located at 12732 Main Street.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

California Senate approves bill to train workforce dedicated to ocean conservation

Legislation to create the California Ocean Corps received unanimous, bipartisan approval in the California State Senate. SB 1036, authored by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), will establish a conservation corps dedicated to restoration and climate resiliency along the California coast. “As the recent oil spill off the coast of Orange County...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Passport to the Arts offers admission to Laguna Beach’s Three Art Festivals and exclusive special offers for summer 2022

Gain access to over 500 artists, live music, special events, and more this summer with a 2022 Passport to the Arts for only $29 per passport (a $45 USD value). This triple-value Passport to the Arts pass offers one-time entree to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach during the summer festival season: Festival of Arts Fine Art Show (July 5 to September 2), Laguna Art-A-Fair (July 1 to September 4), and Sawdust Art Festival (June 24 to August 28).
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Southbound I-405 Bolsa loop off-ramp, Goldenwest loop on-ramp, and northbound I-405 loop ﻿on-ramp from Seal Beach Boulevard now open

The Southbound I-405 Bolsa loop off-ramp, Goldenwest loop on-ramp and northbound I-405 loop ﻿on-ramp from Seal Beach Boulevard are now open!. For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress Officials Face Lawsuit For Allegedly Violating State’s Open Meeting Law

Cypress city officials are being sued by a prominent First Amendment advocacy group for allegedly violating California’s open government meeting law, the Brown Act, when council members secretly decided against switching the city’s election system. “City Council unlawfully met a total of eleven times in closed session to...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

On its Litter Cleanup Day, Caltrans removes litter on highways throughout the state

Caltrans held its Litter Cleanup Day on May 26, with crews and volunteers removing trash and debris along highways throughout the state. In Orange County, the event included a five-mile clean up along SR-55 from Victoria Street in Costa Mesa to Dyer Road in Santa Ana, and at the southbound I-5 and SR-55 connector in Tustin. Approximately 60 bags of roadside waste were collected by seven Caltrans District 12 maintenance crew members.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Community engagement brings peace

Jeremiah 29:7 But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare. The word welfare means peace and prosperity. Here in Jeremiah 29:7 it means we should do those actions that create and foster peace in our city, our community, and our neighborhood. One of the most effective ways to bring on peace is to get to the know people you live around: your physical neighbors, the people who work and frequent the stores you regularly shop, people at your local school, people at work, and those you see around town. You could be that blessing and kind soul to brighten someone’s day and help them not go down that negative river that seems to flow in the human heart. It’s learning people’s names, sharing stories together, giving out affirmation, appreciation, and accolades. It’s as simple as a smile. See, when we give attention to someone it shows they matter. God created each of us (see Psalm 139:13-16) and each of us matter. You matter and all humanity matters to God and when we acknowledge someone it makes a difference.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy