ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Prayer vigils to be held for victim’s of gun violence

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8Vtw_0frauExD00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A prayer vigil will be held in Blair County in remembrance of those that lost their lives in the Texas elementary school shooting and other gun violence incidents.

On Tuesday, May 31 the Geeseytown Lutheran Church located at 462 Route 22, Hollidaysburg, will be hosting a vigil at noon and then later at 7 p.m., the Newry Lutheran Church, located at 1030 Shamrock Lane in Newry.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

There will be a freewill offering to benefit the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund account which has been opened by First State Bank in Uvalde for the families.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Search continues for missing Army vet from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris army vet who reportedly went missing just before Easter. Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was last seen walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m. NEW DETAILS: It’s said that Taurianen has manic […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Death of child investigation underway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard. According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Wanted: Prisoners walk off during work release in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday. Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
Hollidaysburg, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Blair County, PA
City
Newry, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP trooper charged with assault

Harrisburg, Pa. -A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper will find himself on the other side of the law after charges of assault were filed against them for an incident earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with touching 12 yo girl in mothers home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl. Oswaldo Romero-Posadas, 54, is accused of touching his girlfriend’s daughter in their Punxsutawney home in January 2020. The girl reportedly told a therapist of the encounter in August 2021 and later talked to a Children’s […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Vigils#Violent Crime#The Newry Lutheran Church#The Wtaj Newsletter#First State Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

$4.5k cash reward offered to find Johnstown killer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large cash reward is on the table for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for taking the lives of two people and a dog. On April 30, 61-year-old Lionel Mickens and 36-year-old Britney Rummell were found dead in the second-floor bedroom of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver charged with manslaughter for Interstate 80 fatal

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Harrisburg man fleeing an assault on the interstate ran onto the highway and was fatally struck by a utility trailer and two other vehicles, police say. Now his husband is charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing the man's death on Interstate 80 late Saturday night. Here's what State Police say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PolkaFest returns to Johnstown in June for 3-day event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — PolkaFest is back! The three-day event will take place at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown from June 3-5. PolkaFest features some of the best bands across the country, along with favorites from Central Pennsylvania and a variety of polka styles: german, country and rock. A full schedule of bands will […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Operating Meth Ring

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on May 24 in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist in Northumberland County seriously injured in crash on Sunday

Watsontown, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, in Northumberland County, after he lost control of the vehicle. State police at Milton say shortly after 3 p.m. Christopher R. Smith, 65, of Milton, was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township when he lost control of his motorcycle just south of the intersection with Rovendale Drive. The motorcycle tilted onto its left side, causing it to make contact with the asphalt. Smith was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy