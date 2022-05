LAKE FOREST – After trading Khalil Mack, the Bears have a significant need for edge-rush production opposite Robert Quinn, who may or may not want to be traded. Chicago brought in Al-Quadin Muhammad this offseason and drafted Dominique Robinson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft as a long-term project. The Bears are banking on steady production from Muhammad and are planning to keep things simple for Robinson as he continues his transition from wide receiver to defensive end.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO